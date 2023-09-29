Minister replaced Rosa Weber in command of the Court; Edson Fachin will be vice-president

Minister Roberto Barroso took office as president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) this Thursday afternoon (September 28, 2023), at the Court’s headquarters, in Brasília. The judge spoke for around 20 minutes and spoke about the role of the Brazilian Judiciary, the balance between Powers and listed his priorities throughout his 2-year term. Read the complete of the speech by the new president of the Supreme Court (PDF – 153 kB).

The ceremony had a performance by the singer Maria Bethânia, who sang the National Anthem, and was attended by the other ministers of the Supreme Court, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), of the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), among other authorities of the Republic. Barroso replaces Rosa Weber as head of the Court. She retires from the STF next Monday (2.Oct), when she turns 75 and will retire compulsorily.

See photos of the inauguration recorded by Poder360’s photo reporter, Sérgio Lima: