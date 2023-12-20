Session of the National Congress on Wednesday (Dec 20) was attended by the heads of the Three Powers
The National Congress enacted on Wednesday (Dec 20, 2023), in a formal session, the Tax Reform, debated for around 40 years in the Legislature. Here's the
complete of the proposal (PDF – 377 kB). The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, were present. Also participating in the session were the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) and the president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Roberto Barroso. The president of the Senate and Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), presided over the ceremony. Seen as one of the main drivers of the approval of the reform, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), also participated in the session.
See images from the session that enacted the Tax Reform:
The Presidents of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; from the Chamber, Arthur Lira; from the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco; and Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) display the promulgated constitutional amendment | Mateus Mello/Poder360 – 20.dec.2023
Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) speaks at a ceremony to enact the Tax Reform
Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) speaks during the promulgation of the tax reform PEC
Posing for a photo (from left) are vice-president Geraldo Alckmin, the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, the rapporteur in the Senate, Eduardo Braga, minister Simone Tebet (Planning, the rapporteur in the Chamber, Aguinaldo Ribeiro, President Lula, ministers Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) and Fernando Haddad (Finance) and the author of the Reform, deputy Baleia Rossi
Lula said that only God would be able to make such an “adverse” Congress approve tax reform
Lula speaks at a ceremony to enact the Tax Reform | Ricardo Stuckert/PR
President Lula speaks at a ceremony to promulgate the Tax Reform
Presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, pose for a photo after the enactment of the Tax Reform
Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) takes part in a photo with the presidents of the Republic, the Chamber and the Senate
Lula greets Arthur Lira during the enactment of the tax bill
President Lula speaks and looks towards the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco
President Lula smiles while talking to congressmen at a session to enact the Tax Reform
President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, greets the author of the Reform, deputy Baleia Rossi
President Lula greets President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira
Chamber Plenary during Tax Reform enactment session
Representatives of the Three Powers participate in a session to promulgate the Tax Reform. In the photo, the presidents of the STF, Roberto Barroso, of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco
Minister Simone Tebet (Planning) speaks at the promulgation of the tax reform PEC
Lula talks to the president of the STF, Roberto Barroso, during the promulgation of the tax bill
