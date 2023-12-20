Session of the National Congress on Wednesday (Dec 20) was attended by the heads of the Three Powers

The National Congress enacted on Wednesday (Dec 20, 2023), in a formal session, the Tax Reform, debated for around 40 years in the Legislature. Here's the complete of the proposal (PDF – 377 kB). The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, were present. Also participating in the session were the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) and the president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Roberto Barroso. The president of the Senate and Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), presided over the ceremony. Seen as one of the main drivers of the approval of the reform, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), also participated in the session.

See images from the session that enacted the Tax Reform:





