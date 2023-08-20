Visitors strolled through the halls of the building and took pictures with guards and in front of famous paintings.

Public visits to the Planalto Palace returned this Saturday (19.Aug.2023). The program Open Door Palaces resumed activities, which had been suspended since the extremist attacks carried out on January 8th. Images released by Civil House show how the 1st day of visits was (see below), which took place from 9 am to 2 pm. Those interested in getting to know the Plateau need to access this linkprovide the necessary data and schedule one of the available dates.