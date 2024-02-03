See photos from Bruno Dantas and Camila Camargo's wedding

President of TCU and CEO of Grupo Esfera got engaged in 2023; father of the bride, João Camargo shared images on his LinkedIn profile

The founder of Sphere Group It is chairman from the CNN BrazilJoão Camargo, shared this Saturday (Feb 3, 2024) on your LinkedIn profile some photos from the wedding of your daughter, Camila Funaro Camargo, with the president of TCU (Federal Audit Court), Bruno Dantas.

According to the businessman's post, Camila and Dantas got married on Friday (Feb 2). “It was an exciting day”, he wrote. The party, however, will be held this Saturday, starting at 6pm, at Santo Amaro Equestrian Club, in the south zone of São Paulo. Government ministers, higher court ministers, senators, deputies, businesspeople and lawyers were invited.

Who are the bride and groom:

Camila Funaro Camargo – is 31 years old. She is the daughter of businessman João Camargo. He is “chairman” from Grupo Esfera and CNN Brazil, in addition to being a partner at 89 Investimentos and LIV Incorporadora. She has a degree in Social Communication and worked in retail companies. She also founded Cór, a digital agency focused on education. She has been at Esfera since its foundation, in 2021. She has been CEO since 2022;

Bruno Dantas – is 45 years old. He has been a TCU minister since 2014. Previously, he was an advisor to the CNJ (National Council of Justice) from 2011 to 2013 and advisor to the CNMP (National Council of the Public Ministry), from 2009 to 2011.

