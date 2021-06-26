President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) is riding a motorcycle with supporters at a political act this Saturday morning (June 26, 2021) in the city of Chapecó (SC). The event began at 9 am, but the president’s supporters gathered earlier, at 7 am.

The president provoked crowds and wore no mask. Most of those present in the “motorcycle” also did not use a mask.

Watch the start of the motorcycle in Chapecó (1min52s):

Bolsonaro had announced the motorcycle on June 16th. On the occasion, he also stated that on July 14 he will promote the same event in Florianópolis (SC).

Bolsonaro and the supporters left the Industrial District of Chapecó, on the BR-480, to the city of Xanxerê. The path will be 53 km, approximately. Upon arrival in the city of Xanxerê, the protesters and the president sang the National Anthem:

This is the 4th event of its kind that Bolsonaro has promoted in recent months. The 1st was in Brasília, on May 9, when the president left the Alvorada Palace on his motorcycle at around 9 am and toured the streets of the federal capital accompanied by hundreds of supporters.

The 2nd was in Rio de Janeiro on May 23rd. The president found supporters in Barra da Tijuca. And the 3rd was in São Paulo, on June 12, when the tour brought together 6,661 motorcycles, according to the system that records the passage of vehicles at toll booths, monitored by Artesp (Transport Agency of the State of São Paulo).

See images of the driver in Chapecó this Saturday (June 26, 2021):

continue reading