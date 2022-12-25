A winter storm hit the United States last week and killed at least 17 people. Thousands of flights were canceled on Saturday (24.Dec.2022) and lows of -35ºC were recorded in some parts of the country.

The city of Buffalo, New York, recorded one of the biggest storms. According to the newspaper The New York Timesalmost 28,000 people woke up on Sunday (Dec. 25) without electricity in the region.

Speaking to reporters, New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul said the storm in Buffalo “is life threatening” of people.

Local authorities asked people not to leave their homes even without power and heating. The National Guard was also called in to carry out rescues. The New York government has closed Buffalo-Niagara International Airport until Monday (26.Dec.2022).

Watch videos of the storm (3min16s):

STORM PHOTOS

Playback Twitter @RishaH4 After moving out of the West, the blizzard is expected to hit the US East Coast this weekend and make this the coldest Christmas in years in many places.



Playback Twitter @VWidgeon Severe weather has prompted authorities across the country to open heating centers in libraries and police stations.