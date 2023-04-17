The Brazilian was welcomed by the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the country’s capital

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and First Lady Janja Lula da Silva were received on Saturday (April 15, 2023) by the President of the United Arab Emirates and the Emir of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Chief Executive arrived in the country’s capital, Abu Dhabi, after a 3-day trip to China. Lula participated in the official reception ceremony with the playing of the Brazilian National Anthem. Afterwards, in a bilateral meeting, the heads of state addressed, among other matters, trade agreements, investments and the environment.

According to the Presidency of the Republic, the Brazilian delegation is made up of representatives of 30 companies from different sectors.

See official photos from the meeting ceremony:



This is Lula’s second visit to the United Arab Emirates. The Brazilian president had already visited the country in 2003, during his 1st term. The Brazilian government said that the stop in Abu Dhabi, on the way back from the trip to China, was made at the invitation of the government of the United Arab Emirates and informed that the expenses were paid by the country.

This Sunday (April 16), Lula thanked the government of the United Arab Emirates and the president for “beautiful” It is “fraternal” reception through Instagram. In the post, he published a video that brings together some moments of the Brazilian president and his official entourage during their visit to the country.

“I hope that soon we will be able to reciprocate the hospitality in Brazil”, added.