THE White House, seat of the United States government, received its traditional Christmas decoration in 2022 – celebrated on Sunday (Dec. 25). This year, the First Lady, Jill Bidenwas responsible for the ornamentation.
See photos and videos of the decoration:
DECORATION VIDEOS
Here are the videos posted on the official White House Twitter profile:
In times of both grief and joy, faith can light the way forward. In the Red Room, towers of candles and glowing stained-glass windows reflect the comfort, peace, and strength we find in faith. pic.twitter.com/kaTMPAPmfu
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 23, 2022
This holiday season, the China Room is meant to remind us of family traditions passed down through generations. Throughout the room are well-worn recipe cards – including the First Lady’s very own family recipe for Pizzelles and Apple Crisp! pic.twitter.com/Ou8BcyuMKc
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 23, 2022
Watch the Teachers of the Year visit the White House to see the ornaments their students crafted as self-portraits hanging on the Christmas trees in the State Dining Room. pic.twitter.com/S0Sos8FgyV
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 23, 2022
