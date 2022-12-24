THE White House, seat of the United States government, received its traditional Christmas decoration in 2022 – celebrated on Sunday (Dec. 25). This year, the First Lady, Jill Bidenwas responsible for the ornamentation.

See photos and videos of the decoration:



Playback/Twitter (@FLOTUS) One of the entrances to the White House decorated for Christmas



Playback/Twitter (@WhiteHouse) President Joe Biden in a speech on December 23



Playback/Twitter (@FLOTUS) First Lady Jill Biden Receives Toy Donation



Playback/Twitter (@WhiteHouse) Willow the cat, 2 years old, owned by Joe and Jill Biden. She was adopted by the presidential couple in 2022 and spends her 1st Christmas in the White House



Playback/Twitter (@FLOTUS) Christmas trees and wreaths in the White House room



Playback/Twitter (@FLOTUS) Decoration in front of the fireplace, with cards wishing happy holidays



Playback/Twitter (@FLOTUS) Homage to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park with snow-themed trees and ornaments



Playback/Twitter (@FLOTUS) Decorations in front of the fireplace in another area of ​​the White House

DECORATION VIDEOS

Here are the videos posted on the official White House Twitter profile:

In times of both grief and joy, faith can light the way forward. In the Red Room, towers of candles and glowing stained-glass windows reflect the comfort, peace, and strength we find in faith. pic.twitter.com/kaTMPAPmfu — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 23, 2022

This holiday season, the China Room is meant to remind us of family traditions passed down through generations. Throughout the room are well-worn recipe cards – including the First Lady’s very own family recipe for Pizzelles and Apple Crisp! pic.twitter.com/Ou8BcyuMKc — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 23, 2022

Watch the Teachers of the Year visit the White House to see the ornaments their students crafted as self-portraits hanging on the Christmas trees in the State Dining Room. pic.twitter.com/S0Sos8FgyV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 23, 2022