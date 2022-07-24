Party officializes this Sunday (July 24) the candidacy of the President of the Republic for reelection at Maracanãzinho

The Liberal Party holds this Sunday (24.Jul.2022) the convention that formalizes the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the re-election contest. Supporters are at the event with banners and posters in support of the Chief Executive and criticizing the STF (Federal Court of Justice). The event brings together approximately 10,000 people at the Gymnasium Maracanãzinhoin the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

Just as the then deputy for the PSL did in 2018, the now president Bolsonaro chose Rio de Janeiro (RJ), the stronghold where he built his political career, to launch his candidacy for the Planalto Palace. This time, however, with more pomp and circumstance. The Sul-América Convention Center, in the central region of the city, gave way to the famous Maracanãzinho, stage for sports competitions and great shows.

The president arrived in Rio on Saturday night (July 23) after participating in motorcycle with supporters and an evangelical event in Vitória (ES). Before deciding on the city, the PL summit considered São Paulo (SP) and Brasília (DF) as possible locations for the launch of the ticket formed by Bolsonaro and General Walter Braga Netto.

Watch the PL convention with Bolsonaro:

Bolsonaro’s political allies are also in the act, such as the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueirathe president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) and former Minister of Health Eduardo Pazuello.

See photos of the act recorded by reporters from Power 360 Murilo Fagundes and Emily Behnke:



Murilo Fagundes/Poder360 – 24.Jul.2022 Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro at Maracanãzinho



Murilo Fagundes/Poder360 – 24.Jul.2022 Supporters hold banner with criticism of the STF



Murilo Fagundes/Poder360 – 24.Jul.2022 A supporter holds a sign with the phrase “Liberty, truth and faith”, Bolsonaro’s new slogan



Emily Behnke/Poder360 – 24.Jul.2022 At the PL convention, there is a banner in reference to former US President Donald Trump



Emily Behnke/Poder360 – 24.Jul.2022 Outside Maracanãzinho, pro-Bolsonaro T-shirts are sold



Emily Behnke/Poder360 – 24.Jul.2022 Blue circle of the Brazilian flag is replaced by an image of Bolsonaro on a flag sold at the event



Emily Behnke/Poder360 – 24.Jul.2022 Gradually, supporters were occupying Maracanãzinho



Murilo Fagundes/Poder360 – 24.Jul.2022 Supporters in front of the stage at Maracanãzinho

Watch the videos of the PL convention with Bolsonaro:

