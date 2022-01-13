After its first ambitious trailer aired, Peacemaker prepares everything for its expected premiere. The series comes primarily directed by James Gunn and promises to be one of DC’s biggest productions on TV thanks to bringing back the bloody and violent action that established the Suicide Squad of 2021.

This new bet from DC stars John Cena in the role of the protagonist. If you are already wanting to see more of the antihero with the bright helmet and the brightly colored suit, then this note is for you. Next, we will tell you more about the arrival of the Peacemaker series to streaming.

When does Peacemaker debut?

To the joy of DC fans, Peacemaker will premiere via streaming this Thursday, January 13, 2022 , with its first three episodes. After that, it will start with weekly broadcasts until the end of its first season on February 17.

Where to see Peacemaker

While Marvel Studios TV productions go direct to Disney Plus, DC projects have their premiere in HBO Max. In that sense, to watch Peacemaker you must be subscribed to one of the service’s payment plans.

John Cena will once again be the antihero who first appeared in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Photo: Composition / HBO Max

Peacemaker: watch free premiere

Although at first it did have a free trial period for 7 days, HBO Max has currently disabled that option. With this in mind, to be able to see the premiere of Peacemaker it is necessary to be affiliated with the aforementioned service.

Link to see Peacemaker

If you pay for any of the plans that HBO Max offers to its customers, then you can access the next link to enjoy Peacemaker.

Peacemaker actors

John Cena – Peacemaker

Jennifer Holland – Emilia Harcourt

Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo

Freddie Stroma – Vigilante

Chukwudi Imuji – Clemson Murn

Steve Agee – John Economos

Eagly – Peacemaker’s eagle.

Peacemaker and the assembled team ready to fight. Photo: Twitter / @ DCpeacemaker

Peacemaker Trailer on HBO Max

HBO Max aired a new trailer recently. With this clip we are reaffirmed that this DC production will not abandon the violence and action established in Suicide Squad of 2021. In addition, it is possible that some references to other DCEU characters are included, since it has been mentioned, for now, to Wonder Woman.

Also, unlike the development of his character that we saw in the aforementioned James Gunn film, this time Peacemaker will be accompanied by a faithful animal: his bald eagle Eagly.