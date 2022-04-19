“Passion of hawks 2″ paralyzed its broadcasts with chapter 42. However, after a brief pause, the fan-favorite Colombian telenovela has already resumed its story of love and revenge. For now, we know that Jimena’s life is in constant danger due to the threatening presence of Romina Clemente.

This is not the only thing that keeps viewers intrigued, as the series still has a lot to offer. In that sense, we will tell you more details so that you do not miss episode 45 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″.

“Pasión de gavilanes 2” still has more to offer its faithful followers. Photo: compositionLR/Instagram/@paolareyactriz/Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: “Pasión de gavilanes 2″: this is what Valeria García looks like, the actress who played the baby Juan David Reyes

When does chapter 45 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” premiere?

Chapter 45 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” will arrive on live TV this Tuesday, April 19.

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2″ is broadcast live exclusively on Telemundo. There is also the option to tune into the program online, thanks to the fact that the content can also be found in the Peacock video library, a streaming platform available in certain locations.

The new chapters of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” continue to reveal shocking secrets of the Reyes Elizondo families. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: “Pasión de gavilanes 2″: Andrés and Albín, the new couple that fans did not see coming

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

On which channel does “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere?

“Pasión de gavilanes” premiered for the first time on Telemundo in the early 2000s. Now, after almost 20 years since then, the Elizondos and the Reyes return for the same space for which they earned the affection of their fans.

See Telemundo Internacional in Mexico

Telemundo Internacional on Star TV: 223 (SD)

Telemundo Internacional in Total Play: 277 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Izzy: 205 (SD) and (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Megacable: 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Sky: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD).

YOU CAN SEE: Original voice of “Fiera restless” talks about “Pasión de gavilanes 2” and its absence

Is it possible to watch “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ for free?

No. Unfortunately, “Pasión de gavilanes 2” cannot be seen for free, as Telemundo has been blocking content for Latin America.

When will “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere on Netflix?

Telemundo has not commented on the premiere of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” on Netflix; Even so, it is expected to be incorporated into the service a few months after its complete broadcast on the TV signal. This is based on the fact that Digital Confidence mentioned that the streaming giant would have already bought the rights to its transmission.

For her part, Danna García (Norma Elizondo in the series) gave her fans hope on the subject: “I suppose so, for now I only know that we are going to appear on Telemundo,” she said in an interview with People en Español.

Danna Garcia as Norma Elizondo. Photo: Telemundo.

YOU CAN SEE: Michel Brown and Natasha Klauss: how did Sarita and Franco meet in “Pasión de gavilanes”?

How many chapters does “Passion of hawks” have on Netflix?

Netflix has in its possession the 188 complete episodes of “Pasión de gavilanes 1″. To have access to the service, you only need to have a subscription, whose prices range from s/ 24.90 to s/ 44.90 per month.