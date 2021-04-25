The Oscars 2021 LIVE, ONLINE by TV Y LIVE can be seen through TNT, TNT Series, ABC Y Aztec TV. The 93rd edition of the Academy Awards will arrive this Sunday, April 25 and it will be in Los Angeles, United States.

Marked by the pandemic, it is estimated that the awards ceremony will feature a small and unusual red carpet. Once again, movie stars will receive the long-awaited golden statuette at the Dolby Theater, and for the only time since Union Station from Los Angeles, the British Film Institute in London and in Paris in a Canal + studio. Know all the details of the ceremony in the following note.

When are the Oscars 2021?

The 93rd gala of the 2021 Oscar Awards given by the Hollywood Academy will be this Sunday, April 25 in Los Angeles, United States.

What time are the Oscars 2021 LIVE?

The movie stars event will begin at 8:00 pm in the United States, 7:00 pm in Peru and 7:00 pm in Mexico. In the rest of the world it will start at the following time.

Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico and El Salvador: 6.00 pm

Colombia, Ecuador and Panama: 7.00 pm

Bolivia, Paraguay and Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm

Chile, Argentina and Brazil: 9.00 p. m

Spain: 2.00 a. m on Monday 26.

What channel broadcasts the Oscars 2021?

The official broadcast will be on TNT, TNT Series (for Latin American countries), ABC (for the United States) and TV Azteca (for Mexico). From Peru you can see TNT on the following channels.

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1052 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 402 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) and 870 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)

Star Globalcom: Channel 21.

Where to see the Oscars Awards 2021 LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE?

In Latin America, TNT offers a special live streaming service to watch the 2021 Oscars LIVE ONLINE FREE from a mobile device. You only have to enter the TNT portal to download the application TNT GO. You will have to enter the channel portal.

TNT in the Google Play Store for Android

TNT in the Apple App Store for iOS

How to see the red carpet of the Oscars 2021?

To watch the broadcast LIVE of the celebration of the Red carpet of the Oscars 2021, you must connect to the official channels, depending on the country you are in. TNT, TNT Series, ABC and TV Azteca are the screens that will bring every detail of the gala to the rest of the world.

How to watch TNT LIVE?

To see TNT LIVE, tune in according to the country where you reside. For Peru they are channels 102 of Movistar TV and 702 of Claro.

How to watch TNT in Peru?

How to watch TNT in Argentina?

DirecTV: Channel 502 and 1502 (HD)

Antina: Channel 69

CPETV: Channel 204 (SD / Digital) and Channel 704 (HD)

TVCO: Channel 308 (SD / Digital) and Channel 702 (HD)

Cablevisión: Canañ 46 (A) and Canal 306 (Digital / HD)

Cablevisión Flow: Channel 306 (HD)

Dibox: Channel 203 (SD) and Channel 658 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 305 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 309 (HD)

Superchannel: Channel 37/44 (Analog), 423 (Digital) and 931 (HD)

Cablehogar: Channel 38 (A), 246 (D) and 856 (HD).

How to watch TNT in Chile?

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1502 (HD)

TuVes HD: Channel 243 (SD) and Channel 131 (HD)

Entel TV HD: Channel 109 (HD)

Pacific World: Channel 66 (SD) and Channel 730 (HD)

VTR: Channel 56 (SD) and Channel 781 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 92 (SD) and Channel 592 (HD).

Gtd / Telsur: Channel 251 (SD) and Channel 890 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)

Zapping TV: Channel 52.

How to watch TNT in Colombia?

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1502 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 701 (SD), 702 (SD), 720 (HD) and 1701 (HD)

Colcable: Canal51, 23, 18 and 39.

HV TV: Channel 24

Digital Express connection: Channel 25 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 400 (HD).

How to watch TNT in Mexico?

Megacable: Channel 410 (SD) and 1410 (HD)

Total Play: Channel 435

Izzi: Channel 610 (SD) and Channel 912 (HD)

Star TV: Channel 415

Dish: Channel 370 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)

Sky: Channel 415 (SD) and Channel 1415 (HD).

How to watch TNT in the United States?

Dish Network: Channel 138

DirecTV: Channel 246 (East) and Channel 245-1 (West, HD)

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 108 (East), 109 (West), 1108 (East, HD) and 1109 (West, HD)

Verizon FiOS: Channel 51 (SD) and Channel 551 (HD)

Where will the Oscars 2021 be held?

In its 93rd edition, the Academy will recognize the best of the film industry from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, USA. Due to the pandemic, it was also decided that this award will take place at Union Station in Los Angeles . The statuettes will also be delivered from London to the British Film Institute and in Paris to a Canal + studio.