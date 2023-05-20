Lula appears alongside the leaders of Comoros and Vietnam and next to the Japanese premier; Brazil’s last participation was in 2009

The official photo of the G7 summit, which takes place in Hiroshima, Japan, was released this Saturday morning (May 20, 2023). In the picture, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) appears to the right of the President of Comoros, Azali Assoumani, and to the left of the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Phạm Minh Chinh. Lula is one person away from the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, host of the event. The petista was the only Brazilian president to participate in the G7 and is at the meeting for the 7th time. Brazil’s last participation had been in 2009, in L’Aquila, Italy.