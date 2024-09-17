Presenter was restrained during the debate by the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, and security guards; watch the video

THE TV Cultura released on Monday (16.Sep.2024) a new video of the debate with the candidates for Mayor of São Paulo, on Sunday (15.Sep). The event was marked by the chair that Datena (PSDB) resulted in Pablo Marcal (PRTB).

The images show the moment from a wider angle. It is possible to see that Datena tried to throw the chair at Marçal a second time. The presenter is restrained by the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), and by debate security guards.

As the candidates return to their seats, Marçal places his hands on his ribs. The Sírio-Libanês Hospital reported early in the afternoon on Monday (16.Sep) that the candidate had suffered trauma to the chest and wrist. “without major complications”.

Afterwards, the mediator told Datena that he had been expelled from the debate.

Marçal leaves the stage, returns shortly after and declares that he wants to continue in the debate. However, he leaves his pulpit and does not continue in the event. The candidate was taken to the hospital.

Watch (1min32s):

Marçal was admitted to the Sírio-Libanês Hospital and was released the following day. He filed a police report against the journalist. The presenter said he made a mistake, but that he does not regret it and that he hopes to have “washed the soul” of voters with the chair.

The chair attack on Marçal became a meme on social media.

Relive below how the previous debates in SP went:

There are 2 more debates planned: