The FINAL of Miss Supranational 2023 begins this July 14 LIVE. The international beauty pageant keeps its followers and beauty experts in expectation, who are anxiously awaiting who will be the successor to the South African model Lalela Mswane. The contest is at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater, in Poland. Representatives from Venezuela (Selene Delgado), Peru (Valeria Flórez), Colombia (Valentina Mora Trujillo), Ecuador (Andrea Victoria Aguilera Paredes), the Philippines (Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx), and India (Pragnya Ayyagar) will also be on the runway. Follow the FREE minute by minute of this competition.
YOU CAN SEE: Who is Selene Delgado, the representative of Venezuela in Miss Supranational 2023?
Miss Supranational 2023: when is the final?
There are a few hours left to find out who is the next Miss Supranational, an event that takes place in Poland this 2023. On Tuesday, July 11, the preliminary took place and this JULY 14 will be the GRAND FINAL. That day it will be known who will be selected and the new dresses they will wear.
What time can you see the Miss Supranational 2023?
The final gala of Miss Supranational 2023 is available worldwide from YouTube. The start time in Poland is 7.30 pm and in the case of Peru, 11.30 am on July 14:
- Poland: 7.30 p.m. m
- Peru: 11.30 a.m.
- Chile: 1.30 p.m.
- Colombia: 11.30 a.m.
YOU CAN SEE: Where to watch Miss Supranational 2023 LIVE?: link and transmission channel to follow the contest
Where to watch Miss Supranational 2023 LIVE FREE?
Miss Supranational 2023 It can be seen for FREE on its official YouTube channel. The page advises what time it starts and how it is developing. Also, through La República you can follow minute by minute LIVE.
How to vote in Miss Supranational?
To vote for the favorite candidate for Miss Supranational 2023, rigorous steps must be followed. First, each user will have to download the contest application that is available from the App Store and Play Store. There, you will have to subscribe to be able to choose the representatives.
YOU CAN SEE: Users criticize Valeria Flórez’s dress at Miss Supranational: “How are they going to do that to her”
Miss Supranational: contestant candidates
Miss Supranational is a beauty contest that brings together candidates from different parts of the world. This Friday the 14th, in Poland, one of them will be crowned the next queen of 2023:
- Maliqué Maranda
- Jana Meskens
- Sthepanie Terrazas Amusquivar
- Debbie Moses
- Sancler Frantz Könzen
- chily tevy
- Kevine Ghomba
- Alexa-Marie Grant
- Valentina Mora Trujillo
- Juhyeon Roh
- Yasmine Wognin
- Margaret Gray Carrillo
- Anetta Rajkovic
- Monica Aguilar Medina
- Andreina de Andrade Pereira
- Andrea Victoria Aguilera Paredes
- Luciana Fernanda Martinez Cienfuegos
- Simona Leskovska
- Lola Martinez Wilson
- Rylee Spinks
- Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx
- cute sofia heinonen
- Helen Demay Matey
- Michelle Lopez Desoisa
- Maria Cholidou
- Naida Estubier Aldana
- Merlie Jane Fleurizard
- Vinci Yuk Yuchan
- Pragnya Ayyagari
- Yasinta Aurellia
- Ísabella Þorvaldsdóttir
- Melissa Bridgemohan
- thalia malcolm
- mayuko hanawa
- Martha Mwikali
- Deidre Walker
- Nilmani Devi Hurlall
- Vanessa Lopez Quijada
- Suema Abdul Rachid
- Romiley Hoffmann
- sama parajuli
- Katherine Isabella Burgos Reyes
- Genevieve Edwin Ukatu
- Luna-Isabella Stienstra
- Jillyan Aleida Chue Rodriguez
- Fabiola Martinez
- Valeria Florez Calderon
- Alexandra Klepaczka
- elodie lopes
- Camille Fabery Diana
- Emma Rose Collingridge
- Marie Jedličková
- Crystal Matos
- Ioana Izabela Hotăran
- ayanda thabethe
- Patraporn Wang
- Mathilde Sélom Abra Honyiglo
- cadiesha joseph
- Selin Erberk Gürdikyan
- Alina Liashuk
- Selene Alejandra Delgado Delgado53
- Đặng Thanh Ngân
- Candy Mathews
- Sakhile Zibusiso Dube.
YOU CAN SEE: Miss Supranational 2023: who are the favorites to keep the crown
Who are the favorite candidates for Miss Suprantional?
Miss Supranational 2023 has their favorites chosen by the public and specialists in this type of competition. The main misologists have selected the candidates who could be crowned in the beauty contest.
- Camille Fabery Diana, Puerto Rico
- Selena Delgado, Venezuela
- Sakhile Zie Dube, Zimbabwe
- Deidre Walker, Thailand
- Andrea Aguilera Paredes, Ecuador
- Valentina Mora Trujillo, Colombia
- Firstwang Patraporn Wang, Thailand.
Leave a Reply