The FINAL of Miss Supranational 2023 begins this July 14 LIVE. The international beauty pageant keeps its followers and beauty experts in expectation, who are anxiously awaiting who will be the successor to the South African model Lalela Mswane. The contest is at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater, in Poland. Representatives from Venezuela (Selene Delgado), Peru (Valeria Flórez), Colombia (Valentina Mora Trujillo), Ecuador (Andrea Victoria Aguilera Paredes), the Philippines (Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx), and India (Pragnya Ayyagar) will also be on the runway. Follow the FREE minute by minute of this competition.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Selene Delgado, the representative of Venezuela in Miss Supranational 2023?

Miss Supranational 2023: when is the final?

There are a few hours left to find out who is the next Miss Supranational, an event that takes place in Poland this 2023. On Tuesday, July 11, the preliminary took place and this JULY 14 will be the GRAND FINAL. That day it will be known who will be selected and the new dresses they will wear.

Miss Supranational 2023: the winner of the beauty pageant will be announced in the coming days. Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo for LR/Instagram/Valeria Flórez/Selene Delgado/Camille Fabery

What time can you see the Miss Supranational 2023?

The final gala of Miss Supranational 2023 is available worldwide from YouTube. The start time in Poland is 7.30 pm and in the case of Peru, 11.30 am on July 14:

Poland: 7.30 p.m. m

Peru: 11.30 a.m.

Chile: 1.30 p.m.

Colombia: 11.30 a.m.

YOU CAN SEE: Where to watch Miss Supranational 2023 LIVE?: link and transmission channel to follow the contest

Where to watch Miss Supranational 2023 LIVE FREE?

Miss Supranational 2023 It can be seen for FREE on its official YouTube channel. The page advises what time it starts and how it is developing. Also, through La República you can follow minute by minute LIVE.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNLvlK3s-Ok

How to vote in Miss Supranational?

To vote for the favorite candidate for Miss Supranational 2023, rigorous steps must be followed. First, each user will have to download the contest application that is available from the App Store and Play Store. There, you will have to subscribe to be able to choose the representatives.

YOU CAN SEE: Users criticize Valeria Flórez’s dress at Miss Supranational: “How are they going to do that to her”

Miss Supranational: contestant candidates

Miss Supranational is a beauty contest that brings together candidates from different parts of the world. This Friday the 14th, in Poland, one of them will be crowned the next queen of 2023:

Maliqué Maranda

Jana Meskens

Sthepanie Terrazas Amusquivar

Debbie Moses

Sancler Frantz Könzen

chily tevy

Kevine Ghomba

Alexa-Marie Grant

Valentina Mora Trujillo

Juhyeon Roh

Yasmine Wognin

Margaret Gray Carrillo

Anetta Rajkovic

Monica Aguilar Medina

Andreina de Andrade Pereira

Andrea Victoria Aguilera Paredes

Luciana Fernanda Martinez Cienfuegos

Simona Leskovska

Lola Martinez Wilson

Rylee Spinks

Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx

cute sofia heinonen

Helen Demay Matey

Michelle Lopez Desoisa

Maria Cholidou

Naida Estubier Aldana

Merlie Jane Fleurizard

Vinci Yuk Yuchan

Pragnya Ayyagari

Yasinta Aurellia

Ísabella Þorvaldsdóttir

Melissa Bridgemohan

thalia malcolm

mayuko hanawa

Martha Mwikali

Deidre Walker

Nilmani Devi Hurlall

Vanessa Lopez Quijada

Suema Abdul Rachid

Romiley Hoffmann

sama parajuli

Katherine Isabella Burgos Reyes

Genevieve Edwin Ukatu

Luna-Isabella Stienstra

Jillyan Aleida Chue Rodriguez

Fabiola Martinez

Valeria Florez Calderon

Alexandra Klepaczka

elodie lopes

Camille Fabery Diana

Emma Rose Collingridge

Marie Jedličková

Crystal Matos

Ioana Izabela Hotăran

ayanda thabethe

Patraporn Wang

Mathilde Sélom Abra Honyiglo

cadiesha joseph

Selin Erberk Gürdikyan

Alina Liashuk

Selene Alejandra Delgado Delgado53

Đặng Thanh Ngân

Candy Mathews

Sakhile Zibusiso Dube.

YOU CAN SEE: Miss Supranational 2023: who are the favorites to keep the crown

Valeria Florez conquers the Miss Supranational with a beaded dress. Photo: broadcast/Miss Supranational

Who are the favorite candidates for Miss Suprantional?

Miss Supranational 2023 has their favorites chosen by the public and specialists in this type of competition. The main misologists have selected the candidates who could be crowned in the beauty contest.

Camille Fabery Diana, Puerto Rico

Selena Delgado, Venezuela

Sakhile Zie Dube, Zimbabwe

Deidre Walker, Thailand

Andrea Aguilera Paredes, Ecuador

Valentina Mora Trujillo, Colombia

Firstwang Patraporn Wang, Thailand.