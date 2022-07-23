Ministry of Health accounted for 607 infections until Friday (22.Jul); WHO declared a health emergency

The Ministry of Health confirmed 607 cases of monkeypox in Brazil as of Friday night (22.Jul.2022). The government says it maintains direct contact with regional health bodies to monitor and track cases of the disease.

São Paulo, with 438 confirmed infections, leads the ranking. Rio de Janeiro appears next, with 86 records.

In the world, according to the Our World in Data15,510 cases of virus infection were confirmed.

This Saturday (July 23), the WHO (World Health Organization) declared a global health emergency on account of the disease.

“I have decided to declare a public health emergency of international scope” said the director-general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom. He further stated that the disease “represents a public health emergency of international concern”but that with the tools available, it will be possible to control the outbreak of the virus.

