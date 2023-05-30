“Magaly TV, the firm” returns with a new edition this Monday, May 29 by the sign of ATV. As every week, Magaly Medina will bring the uncovering of the local show business that leaves more than one viewer hooked on the transmission. However, more than the news of other characters in ‘Chollywood’, the ‘Urraca’ has starred in headlines for the lawsuit made by the soccer player Jefferson Farfán against him for the crime of defamation and the reading of the sentence will be handed down tomorrow, May 30. What else will she say? tv presenter in his defense? In the following note, learn how to follow the program minute by minute LIVE and FREE from any device.

“Magaly TV: the firm” LIVE: minute by minute of the program Will Jessica Newton sue Magaly for comments about Camila Escribens? Jessica Newton was outraged by the comments of Magaly Medina, who questioned the way in which Camila Escribens, Miss Peru 2023, arrived at the Cannes 2023 Festival, since it was not on behalf of the organization. “This looks like a storyteller. Ignorance is bold. Is a lie. If someone likes to talk about the honor of women and attacks in that way with the sole intention of generating ratings, that is the problem of the person who does it,” the former beauty queen told Trome. Magaly Medina leader in her schedule in the rating Magaly Medina has been able to impose herself on Peruvian television with the scoops and ampays that she presents in her show program. In the last edition, the host managed to obtain a 10.7 rating. It is expected that this May 29 she will bring new news.

What time does “Magaly TV, the firm” start?

“Magaly TV, la firme” is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 9:45 pm to 11:00 pm Below, see the list of schedules according to Spanish-speaking countries. So you will not miss the latest events of the Peruvian show business:

Peru: 9.45 p.m.

Mexico: 8.45 p.m.

Argentina: 11.45 p.m.

Chile: 10.45 p.m.

Bolivia: 10.45 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.45 p.m.

Spain: 4.45 a.m.

Where to watch “Magaly TV, the firm” for FREE?

For many years, “Magaly TV, the firm” has been broadcast from the ATV, in which she has established herself as one of the most influential TV hosts. In the same way, one can follow LIVE Medina’s program through his YouTube channel called “Magaly ATV”, for free.

‘Magaly TV la firme’ is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on ATV.

How to watch ATV LIVE?

To see “Magaly TV, the firm” by ATV LIVE and DIRECTknow the number to watch this channel depending on the cable service you have purchased:

Channel 9 of Cable Peru

Channel 9 of Vision Peru

Best Cable Channel 9

Channels 9 SD and 709 HD of Movistar TV

Channels 9 SD and 509 HD of Claro TV

Channels 9 SD and 120 HD of Cablemás

Channel 5 of Star Globalcom.

What happened in the last show?

In the last program of “Magaly TV, the firm”, broadcast on Friday, May 26 by ATVthe ‘Urraca’ defended itself against the accusations of Paolo Hurtado, who hinted that her husband Alfredo Zambrano was unfaithful to her. This happened after Medina criticized the public apologies that “Caballito” made on her social networks, as the driver called them dishonest.

Why did Jefferson Farfán sue Magaly Medina?

Jefferson Farfán sued Magaly Medina for the crime of aggravated defamation because the TV host presented the soccer player ampay with Yahaira Plasencia in 2019 when they had already ended their relationship. Consequently, “10 de la calle” took legal action against “Urraca” and, after four years, this Tuesday, May 30, the 38th Criminal Court will resolve this lawsuit imposed by the former player of the Peruvian team.

Magaly Medina responds to Jefferson Farfán: “I’m not afraid and I’m not running from jail.” Photo: GLR Archive

What did Magaly Medina do after Paolo Hurtado’s message?

Magaly Medina showed that she cares little or nothing for the opinion of Paolo Hurtado and his missile in which he assures that the notary Alfredo Zambrano is unfaithful to him. Through her Instagram stories, the host showed that her marriage is still strong. “Friday night”, she wrote herself and showed how they both enjoy a few drinks.