“Magaly TV, the firm” A new week begins and, this Monday, July 3, Magaly Medina promises to bring her audience the latest from the world of entertainment and local entertainment, in her faithful style. Like every night, the popular ‘Urraca’ spoke of the characters that make the most headlines, such as the case of Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides, who would have left their flirtations behind due to the indecisions of the comedian. On the other hand, Alexander Blas, the ‘Prince of Gamarra’, was on set to introduce his wife and his luxurious home. Don’t miss the MINUTE BY MINUTE TODAY by the Republic Shows.

“Magaly TV, the firm”: what time to see the program?

The program of Magaly Medina It is one of the most anticipated by the Peruvian audience. This entertainment space is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9:50 pm by the ATV signal. However, if you are outside of Peru, we leave you the schedules of other countries so that you take them into account and do not miss any uncovering.

Peru: 9.50 p.m.

Colombia: 9.50 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.50 p.m.

Chile: 10.50 p.m.

Bolivia: 10.50 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:50 p.m.

United States: 10.50 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 4.50 am (the following day).

On which channel to watch “Magaly TV, the firm”?

“Magaly TV, the firm” It is broadcast every week by ATV, both in an open signal or in the different existing cable operators within our country.

Channel 9 of Cable Peru

Channel 9 of Vision Peru

Star Globalcom Channel 5

Best Cable Channel 9

Channels 9 SD and 709 HD of Movistar TV

Channels 9 SD and 509 HD of Claro TV

Channels 9 SD and 120 HD of Cablemás.

Magaly Medina gets ready to present new scoops of her photo program: composition Fabrizio Oviedo / La República

Where to watch ATV LIVE?

The ATV sign to watch “Magaly TV, the firm” LIVE It can be tuned in for free and by cable TV operators. If you do not have a television at your disposal at the time of the program, you can follow it from YouTube on the Magaly ATV channel.

How to watch ATV FREE ONLINE?

You can not only enjoy the signal of ATV on television, you also have the option of tuning in to Channel 9 from the official website. Furthermore, in Youtube The ‘Urraca’ program is broadcast on the Magaly ATV channel totally FREE.

What happened in the last Magaly Medina program?

On the program on Friday, June 30, “Magaly TV, the firm”, it was learned that ‘Tomate’ Barraza would have called Gabriela Serpa, to which Alfredo Benavides reacted and answered her. According to Magaly, he would have taken the phone from the actress and answered. In addition, the presenter made fun of the “América hoy” space again after Samahara Lobatón told them that they do not make “white television.”

