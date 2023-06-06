Magaly Medina He has been monopolizing the audience thanks to his new releases and his rather peculiar personality, with which many of his followers feel identified. After the breakup of Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba, whose reasons for the decision are still unknown, some details of said relationship are still coming to light, so atv figure addresses the issue on his show. In order not to miss anything “Magaly TV, the firm”, here we give you the MINUTE by MINUTE.

YOU CAN SEE: “Magaly TV, the firm” LIVE, May 12 on ATV: relive the best of the program HERE

What time does “Magaly TV, the firm” start?

“Magaly TV, the firm” It is broadcast every day from Monday to Friday with new content on the national show business from 9:45 pm and ends at 11:00 pm

Where to watch “Magaly TV, the firm” for FREE?

“Magaly TV, the firm” It is broadcast every day from Monday to Friday with new content on the national show business from 9:45 pm and ends at 11:00 pm “Magaly TV, la firme” remains one of the most watched programs of the local show business. However, if you live abroad, you will not have to make an additional payment to tune in to the popular ‘Urraca’. The television proposal is also available on the YouTube platform, which you can access for free at the same time (9:45 pm in Peru).

“Magaly TV, the firm”: transmission channels

“Magaly TV, the firm” is a program that airs on ATV. See here which channel to follow, depending on the service you have purchased.

Channel 9 of Cable Peru

Channel 9 of Vision Peru

Best Cable Channel 9

Channels 9 SD and 709 HD of Movistar TV

Channels 9 SD and 509 HD of Claro TV

Channels 9 SD and 120 HD of Cablemás

Channel 5 of Star Globalcom.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly to Christian for checking Pamela Franco’s cell phone: “When there is trust, you don’t do it”

What happened in the last show?

johanna san michael She was the main protagonist of the last program of “Magaly TV, the firm”. The host of “Esto es guerra” was caught by the ‘Urracos’ in a disco in Barranco dancing and enjoying with friends. The ATV figure took the news humorously and commented: “He has the right to have fun.”

At another time, Magaly Medina referred to the repeated times that Ethel Pozo cried on national television: “Leave that for the Mexican novels (…). Why don’t you cry at home? In addition, the comedian Melcochita and Jimmy Santi became friends again after the distance they had for years. The production of ‘Urraca’ prepared an amusing note recalling the anecdotes of yesteryear.

Finally, the popular ‘Robotina cajamarquina’ sat down on the set of “Magaly TV, the firm” to talk about Robotín: “He is very detailed, he seems like a good dad to me”.

How old is Magaly Medina on Peruvian TV?

Magaly Medina He is 60 years old today. The television host came into the world on March 31, 1963 and today she is a well-known figure in the medium.

#Magaly #firm #TODAY #ATV #VIVO #Rodrigo #Cuba #AMPAYADO #finalist #Peru