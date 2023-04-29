“Magaly TV, the firm“has positioned itself as the leading entertainment space in the peruvian show business. Day by day, Magaly Medina and her jackals are in charge of uncovering those events that shake up the personal and professional lives of Chollywood media characters. The TV host, known for her ampays, has made friends and enemies by broadcasting her television space, which is broadcast daily on the ATV sign. Find out what time and where to see the program today, Friday April 28.

What time does “Magaly TV, the firm” start?

“Magaly TV, the firm” It can be seen LIVE and DIRECT from Monday to Friday fromfrom 9.45 pm to 11.00 pm on the ATV screens. The schedule of said program by country is shown below:

Peru: 9.45 p.m.

Mexico: 8.45 p.m.

Argentina: 11.45 p.m.

Chile: 10.45 p.m.

Bolivia: 10.45 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.45 p.m.

Spain: 4.45 a.m.

Where to watch the Magaly Medina program TODAY?

“Magaly TV, the firm” it can be viewed by the ATV signal: channel 9 on Movistar TV, Claro TV, Best Cable and open signal; and, in 199, on DirectTV.

Besides, It can be seen through the YouTube platform, through the official channel of the “Magaly ATV” program. Also, it can be seen LIVE through the website of said television house: www.atv.pe.

How to watch “Magaly TV, the firm” on ATV LIVE?

You can watch LIVE “Magaly TV, the firm” through the official transmission of ATV.

Channel 9 of Cable Peru

Channel 9 of Vision Peru

Best Cable Channel 9

Channels 9 SD and 709 HD of Movistar TV

Channels 9 SD and 509 HD of Claro TV

Channels 9 SD and 120 HD of Cablemás

Star Globalcom Channel 5

How to watch “Magaly TV, the firm” on YouTube LIVE?

On the YouTube video platform, you can see the complete program of “Magaly TV: The Firm”through the “Magaly TV” channel, which officially launches the daily broadcasts of the program.

