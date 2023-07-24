See Luka Romero’s great goal in the friendly Milan vs. real Madrid

With a comeback culminating in Vinicius Jr.., he real Madrid defeated this Sunday 3-2 the AC Milan in their first game of this preseason held at the emblematic stadium Rose Bowl in Pasadena (California, United States).

the uruguayan Federico Valverde he scored two almost consecutive goals in the 57th and 59th minute that matched the English’s goals for milanistas Fikayo Tomori at 25 and the young Argentine luka romero in 42.

(Colombia team debuts in the Women’s World Cup: keys to the match vs. South Korea)

(Video: Luis Díaz opens the season with this spectacular goal)

Romero’s goal

The Brazilian Vinicius Jr., who had come on as a substitute at half-time, scored the third goal for the Whites in minute 84, unleashing jubilation among the 70,814 spectators present, who supported Madrid almost unanimously.

Madrid, who will play another three friendlies on their tour of the United States, including a duel against FC Barcelona in Dallas on July 29, thus opened with victory in this duel between the teams with the most European Cup titles (Madrid 14 and AC Milan 7) and both semifinalists from last Champions League.

(Jonas Vingegaard: explosive statements, ‘run doped’)​(Bomb explodes in the Tour de France because of the leader, Jonas Vingegaard!)