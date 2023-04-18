Tuesday, April 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

See Luis Sinisterra’s great goal for Leeds, against Liverpool

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 18, 2023
in Sports
0
See Luis Sinisterra’s great goal for Leeds, against Liverpool


close

Luis Sinisterra

Luis Sinisterra

Luis Sinisterra

The Colombian is a starter in the defeat of his team in the Premier League.

Luis Sinisterra scored a great goal for Leeds United to close the gap against Liverpool, on date 31 of the Premier League. However, his team is down 1-3.

The Colombian striker, who started as a starter, scored in the 47th minute, in an extraordinary definition.

It is the fourth goal of the former Once Caldas player in the Premier League.

News in development.
SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Sinisterras #great #goal #Leeds #Liverpool

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Catanzaro in B, the compliments also come… from Sporting Lisbon.

Catanzaro in B, the compliments also come… from Sporting Lisbon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result