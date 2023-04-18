See Luis Sinisterra’s great goal for Leeds, against Liverpool

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Luis Sinisterra
Luis Sinisterra
The Colombian is a starter in the defeat of his team in the Premier League.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Luis Sinisterra scored a great goal for Leeds United to close the gap against Liverpool, on date 31 of the Premier League. However, his team is down 1-3.
The Colombian striker, who started as a starter, scored in the 47th minute, in an extraordinary definition.
It is the fourth goal of the former Once Caldas player in the Premier League.
News in development.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Sinisterras #great #goal #Leeds #Liverpool
Leave a Reply