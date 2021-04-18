The second season of Luis Miguel is one of the most anticipated in the Netflix catalog. In this sequel, Diego Boneta will return to give life to the renowned ‘Sol de México’.

For the new installment, the actor mentioned that the streaming giant will launch the first two episodes to keep up with the expectations of the fans.

What time to see chapters 1 and 2 of Luis Miguel: series 2?

Episodes 1 and 2 of Luis Miguel: series 2 will arrive at the virtual platform of Netflix from this Sunday, April 18, 2021 starting at 7:00 pm, (Peruvian time) .

These would be the opening times in each country:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Peru: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Panama: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

United States (New York, Miami, Washington DC): 8.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Bolivia: 8.00 pm

Canada: 8.00 pm

Cuba: 8.00 pm

Paraguay: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Uruguay: 9.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Monday 19).

How many episodes will Luis Miguel, season 2 have?

The popular series of the Mexican singer will feature a total of eight chapters that will premiere every Sunday on Netflix.

Who’s who in Luis Miguel, series 2?

Diego Boneta as Luis Miguel

Juan Pablo Zurita as Alejandro Basteri

Macarena Achaga as Michelle Salas

Fernando Guallar as Mauricio Ambrosi

Camila Sodi as Erica-Isabella Camil

Pablo Cruz as Patricio Robles

Martín Bello as Tito

Gabriel Nuncio as El Doc

Axel Llunas as Sergio Basteri

Valery Sais as Stephanie Salas.