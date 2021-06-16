Loki, chapter 2 ONLINE | Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, is the new MCU series broadcast by Disney Plus. Fiction is the third Marvel Studios production on the streaming service after the success it brought WandaVision Y Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The adventures of the antihero will be part of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will tell the events after the defeat of Thanos by the Avengers.

In this note you will know the release date, trailer, characters and other details so you can see Loki, the next MCU hit.

Loki, chapter 2, summary

After proving that the Variant is hiding somewhere in time where a catastrophe will occur, Mobius and Loki deduce that the enemy is in hiding in the year 2050. Thus, both characters and a group of TVA agents head towards it. future to find your enemy.

After entering a supermarket, Thor’s brother meets Lady Loki, the variant who is causing trouble for the TVA. They both dialogue and after the villain activates a trap that causes different timelines to be created, she escapes through a portal, which Loki enters to the surprise of Mobius.

Loki escapes with Lady Loki. Photo: Marvel Studios

Loki Where to watch the Marvel series online?

Loki is an exclusive Disney Plus series, so you can only watch the show on that streaming platform.

Loki, chapter 2 – release date and time in Latin America

The second episode of Marvel Studios will premiere on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 through Disney Plus. The show will have six chapters, under the format of Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Mexico: 2.00 am

United States: 2.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am

Will Loki be seen for free?

No. Unlike other streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus disabled the one-week trial option. The cost per subscription is S / 25.90.

Loki, Chapter 2 – Trailer

Loki – cast and characters

The cast will be headed by Tom Hiddleston. In turn, we will see Owen Wilson as the agent of the TVA (Temporary Variation Authority). Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant will also cast the series, albeit in roles that have yet to be revealed.

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Owen Wilson – Mobius M. Mobius

Gugu Mbatha – Ra

Sophia Di Martino – Lady Loki

Wunmi Mosaku – Unknown role

Richard E. Grant – Unknown role.

Loki – synopsis

On this occasion, Loki will be a traveler of time and space throughout the history of mankind, but his plans will be threatened by the Agency for Temporal Variation, which recruits him to be one of its agents.

What kind of god is Loki?

Loki is a Norse god who represents fire. In addition, it symbolizes deception, envy, intrigue and evil.