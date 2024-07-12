From the editorial team with Estadão Conteúdoi From the editorial team with Estadão Conteúdo https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-estadao-conteudo/ 12/07/2024 – 10:03

The tax reform regulation project approved by the Chamber of Deputies maintained the list proposed by the government of professions that will pay less tax.

A total of 18 types of independent professionals will pay 30% less in consumption tax. In other words, they will have a reduction in the rates of the Contribution on Goods and Services (CBS, federal tax on consumption) and the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS, state and municipal tax) when they issue invoices for their services.

The approved text also maintained the 60% discount on taxation for healthcare professionals and those working in early childhood, primary and secondary education.

List of 18 liberal professions that will collect less tax

1. administrators

2. lawyers

3. architects and urban planners

4. social workers

5. librarians

6. biologists

7. accountants

8. economists

9. Home economists

10. physical education professionals

11. engineers and agronomists

12. statisticians

13. veterinarians and zootechnicians

14. museologists

15. chemicals

16. public relations professionals

17. industrial technicians

18. agricultural technicians

Rules for reduced tax rate

Services in these activities will pay less tax whether provided by individuals or legal entities. In the case of companies, however, the regulation has established rules for enjoying the benefit.

Regarding services provided by legal entities, the firm or company that hired the independent professional may not have as a partner another legal entity or one that provides services outside the list of 18 activities. The partners must carry out the core activity, which benefits law firms, one of the main categories that defended the tax relief for independent professionals last year.

Although it applies to services provided by individuals, the reduction in consumption tax will mainly benefit companies, offices and clinics that earn more than R$4.8 million per year. This is because most self-employed professionals, who earn less than this amount, are included in the Simples Nacional, a differentiated regime for micro and small companies with lower tax rates.

List of health professions with 60% discount

Surgical services Gynecological and obstetric services Psychiatric services Services provided in Intensive Care Units Emergency care services Hospital services not classified under previous subheadings Medical clinic services Specialized medical services Dental services Nursing services Physiotherapy services Laboratory services Diagnostic imaging services Human biological material banking services Ambulance services Birth and postpartum care services Psychology services Health surveillance services Epidemiology services Vaccination services Speech therapy services Nutrition services Optometry services Surgical instrumentation services Biomedical services Pharmaceutical services Care and assistance services for the elderly and people with disabilities in reception units

See the list of education professionals with a 60% discount

Early childhood education, including daycare and preschool Elementary School High school Secondary Level Technical Education Education for young people and adults aimed at those who did not have access to or continued studies in primary and secondary education at the appropriate age Higher Education, comprising undergraduate, postgraduate, extension and sequential courses and programs Teaching of linguistic systems of a visual-motor nature and tactile writing Teaching native languages ​​of indigenous peoples Special education for people with disabilities, global developmental disorders and high abilities or giftedness, in isolation or in combination with any of the stages of education

The new taxes – IBS, CBS and IS (see below) – will replace five currently in force, after a transition period that will begin in 2025, with a new stage in 2027, then 2029 and then in 2033, when the new tax system will come into full force.