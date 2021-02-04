Vaccination debacle, lockdown and no end in sight: popular dissatisfaction with the government’s crisis management is growing. The Chancellor knows that. Therefore, in a second TV interview, she advertises understanding for her politics within a short time and becomes emotional in the process.

She knows very many difficult fates. You understand the fear and the worry. You always have to make “hard decisions”. If parents are worried about closed schools or artists cannot perform – that will not pass her by “without a trace”, says Merkel in an interview with the broadcasters ntv and RTL.

Nevertheless, she does not want to give people “false hopes”. The apex of the second wave is exceeded. The number of infections went down significantly and vaccinations were increasing. However, the target values ​​have not yet been reached. “I see a slight light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s an incredibly difficult time.”

Merkel warns against loosening up too early, as happened in Portugal at Christmas. There the infection numbers have skyrocketed. A quick opening in order to then have to close again quickly cannot be the solution. The aim is that the health authorities can track the contacts of the infected again and the incidence must fall below 50.

The federal and state governments want to discuss how to proceed in the corona pandemic on February 10th. During their deliberations on January 19, they decided to extend the lockdown to contain the corona pandemic until mid-February. Restaurants and bars, leisure facilities and many shops will remain closed at least until this point. At the same time, however, the federal and state governments had agreed that a working group should develop a concept for a “safe and fair” opening strategy.

When asked what will come of the conference with the state heads of government, Merkel says: “I can’t tell you yet what we’re going to do on Wednesday because I’ll have to wait five days for developments. Because I have to look at how far the British virus has gotten. “

If you want the latest news from Berlin, Germany and the world live on your mobile phone, we recommend our app that you here for Apple and Android devices download.]

Critics often accuse the Federal Government of lacking a long-term strategy. In an interview, Merkel says that the pandemic, on the contrary, requires flexibility. She could not have foreseen the more contagious corona mutations before Christmas. You have to react to that now. “It would be best if we push the infection numbers so far that we have some leeway after the lockdown has ended,” she says.

“Be careful so that many people don’t die in the last few meters”

On Wednesday there should be a decision that is generally good for the economy. “Fewer numbers of infections also mean a better situation for the economy, as all studies have shown.” She repeats her statements that the alternatives are not health or economy or health or education, but both together.

In the interview, the Chancellor is also concerned about the fate of old people who, if they are not vaccinated, have to live in fear of a fatal corona infection. All the more you have to adhere to the other protective rules, especially in nursing homes. “We have to be very, very careful now so that not so many people die in the last few meters.”

When it comes to vaccination, Merkel does not move away from her statement, which she made two days ago on ARD: On the whole, nothing went wrong. Most people in Germany are likely to see things differently. Delays in the delivery of vaccines have come under heavy criticism.

Merkel defends her decision to purchase the vaccines from the EU Commission. “It has simply not been proven that we could have got more vaccine for more money or with larger orders.” In her opinion, the fact that other countries vaccinate faster than Germany is due to the fact that they have more production facilities like the USA or the UK Issue emergency approvals. The EU wanted to play it safe.

Merkel is also looking forward to visiting the hairdresser

Merkel gives a little insight into the private sphere. Hair salons that have been closed for weeks – that is slowly bothering her too. “Well, I’m also happy when hairdressers can open up again, that’s for sure,” she reveals. After all, the Chancellor is hair-wise better off than the average citizen. “As you know, I have the support of an assistant,” she says when asked who is taking care of her hairstyle during these lockdown times. “Of course we comply with all sanitary regulations,” affirms Merkel. The assistant obviously cannot fix everything. “You have to live with the fact that you are slowly turning gray,” says the Chancellor.

Finally, the Chancellor answered the question that probably burns her citizens the most: When will normal life be restored? “Things will get a lot better towards the end of summer,” says the Chancellor. Then all Germans who want that should be vaccinated. Life can only be normal again once everyone in the world has been vaccinated, said Merkel. Otherwise more and more mutations would spread, which could rekindle the pandemic. (with dpa)