How to watch Caracol TV | The first season of La reina del flow achieved several positive reviews from the audience. Following its success, the Emmy-winning series returns to Snail Television with new episodes.

Apparently in chapter 26 of La reina del flow 2, José talks once more with Irma, who is still worried about her father and his relationship with alcohol. “You know what hurts me the most, that I believed you, dad. I trusted you and you disappointed me ”says the singer.

José replies that he will go to therapy and asks his daughter for a chance. “It’s the last time. Promise me that you won’t let me down. I don’t know what I would do if something happens to you or you die ”, Irma answers.

Next, we provide the date, premiere time, trailer and more details to see episode 27 of the second season of La reina del flow.

When and where to see chapter 27 of The queen of flow 2?

Episode 27 of The Queen of Flow 2 can be seen from this Tuesday June 1 from 2021 via Caracol Televisión.

At what time and how to see La reina del flow 2×27?

To see chapter 27 of the series, you must enter here: caracoltv.com/senal-vivo . Keep in mind that the television broadcast will be only for that country.

The queen of flow 2×27 – sneak peek

What happened in chapter 26 of The queen of flow 2?

While Erick is in the hospital completely wounded, he manages to say some words that worry Charly. For her part, Yeimy is distressed by the presence of Manín.

What will we see in La reina del flow 2?

The queen of flow 2 will show us what happened to yeimy montoya. After experiencing a great creative and personal moment in her music, she gives herself a chance in love with Juancho, your friend from youth. Your happiness will be overshadowed after receiving threatening messages.

With the problems you had with Charly flow Due to his background, the artist thinks that he is behind the intimidations, but the young man admits that he has changed and that, in one way or another, he misses what he once felt for her.

Cast of La reina del flow 2

Carolina Ramírez as Yeimy Montoya Vélez / Tammy Andrade

Carlos Torres as Carlos Cruz / Charly Flow

Andrés Sandoval as Juan Camilo Mesa / Juancho

Adriana Arango as Ligia Martínez de Cruz

Diana Wiswell as Catalina Bedoya / Cata

Mariana Garzón as Vanessa Cruz Granados / Vane

Sebastián Silva as Alberto Espitia / Pite

Juan Manuel Restrepo as Erick Mateo Cruz Montoya / Pezkoi

Valentina Lizcano as Zulma

Mariana Gómez as Irma / El Huracán.

Who is Yeimy Montoya in real life?

The character is played by Carolina Ramírez Quintero (Cali, June 20, 1983) is a Colombian actress, singer and dancer. She is recognized for her role as the protagonist of the telenovela La hija del mariachi.