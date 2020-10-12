Actress Kangana Ranaut has been active ever since she came on social media. Recently, Kangana shared some pictures of her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’ with her fans. Now Kangana has returned to her home Himachal Pradesh after completing the shooting. Kangana has a glimpse of the Himalayan winter after reaching home. Rest of India may be hot but Himachal Pradesh has started getting cold.

Kangana shared a short video on her Twitter handle, writing, ‘Hyderabad’s weather is very pleasant, winters have started here in the Himalayas, when the sun shines in this way creates a magical glow. In the mild winter with warmth, the morning sun makes anyone intoxicated. ‘

Let me tell you that Kangana has recently returned by shooting ‘Thalaivi’ which is a biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The film is being directed by AL Vijay and will feature Arvind Swamy in the lead role alongside Kangana. Apart from ‘Thalaivi’, Kangana will also appear in the film ‘Tejas’. In ‘Tejas’, Kangana will be seen as a fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force.