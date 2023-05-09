Start the week in the best way in “Invincible love”. After the constant and tense encounters between Gael, Leona and David, the therapist will have a conversation with the son of Ramses Torrenegro and he will tell her that they both saw “that woman” grow that they have both “loved for many years”, since they were “some kids”. With this, she will reveal to him that Leona Bravo is actually Marena Ramos. What will happen to Gael’s feelings after discovering that he hid everything from her? If you do not want to miss any detail of the production starring Angelique Boyer, review the guide that we share below.

Advance of “Invincible Love” 1×56

When does “Invincible Love” come out, episode 56?

Episode 56 of “Invincible Love” premieres this Monday, May 8, 2023 for all his fans in Mexico and the world. According to the advance, Leona will defend Benjamín de Ramsés Torrenegro.

“Invincible Love”: where to see?

You can follow the chapters of “Invincible Love” Monday to Friday on the channel The stars. If you cannot access the signal, the website of the TV channel allows you to see them.

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

Las Estrellas broadcasts “El amor invincible”, a Televisa-Univisión production, starting at 9:30 pm (Mexico time), after “Pienso en ti”.

“Invincible Love” stars Angelique Boyer, Daniel Elbittar and Danilo Carrera. Photo: The Stars

What is “Invincible Love” about?

After discovering that Ramses Torrenegro was the leader of a women’s trafficking network, Marena and Adrián decided to denounce the situation. However, this event ended in tragedy for her family.

Over time, Marena became Leona Bravo with the purpose of doing justice and making sure that those responsible for his misfortune are punished for the damage they caused him.

“Invincible Love”: cast

Angelique Boyer as Marena Ramos-Leona Bravo

Daniel Elbittar as Gael Torrenegro

Danilo Carrera as Adrián Hernández-David Alejo

Guillermo Garcia as Ramses Torrenegro

Victor Gonzalez as Calixto

Marlene Favela as Columba Villarreal

Leticia Calderon as Josefa

Isa Tena as Ana Julia

Alejandra Ambrosi as Jacinta

Gaby Platas as Camila

Ana Tena as Lola

Juan Soler as Apollo.

