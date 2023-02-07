Tremors exceeded 7 degrees on the Richter scale and are the largest in the region since 1939; at least 6,326 died

Rescue teams carried out, this Tuesday (7.Feb.2023), operations to remove people from rubble after earthquakes hit central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday (6.Feb).

According to data updated at 1 pm (Brasília time) by Afad (Turkey Disaster and Emergency Monitoring Agency), 60,217 participate in search and rescue teams in the country. There is also the contribution of 3,251 people sent by other countries.

In Syria, 3,000 volunteers from the so-called White Helmets search for survivors in the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Watch the rescue operations (6min53s):

Below are images of the operations:



Reproduction/Twitter @SyriaCivilDefe – 6.Feb.2023 Two men stand on the rubble of collapsed buildings caused by earthquakes in Syria, on February 6, 2023



Reproduction/Twitter @SyriaCivilDefe – 6.Feb.2023 White Helmets Search for Survivors in Syria



Reproduction/Twitter @SyriaCivilDefe – 6.Feb.2023 White Helmets and civilian volunteers carry out search for survivors in Syria



Playback/Twitter @AFADBaskanlik – 7.Feb.2023 Turkish Emergency and Disaster Monitoring Agency agents in rescue operation



Playback/Twitter @AFADBaskanlik – 7.Feb.2023 Rescue operations are carried out in Turkey on Tuesday (Feb 7) after earthquakes



Playback/Twitter @AFADBaskanlik – 7.Feb.2023 Two men working in rescue operations in Turkey embrace each other

dead and wounded

According to data updated until 3:50 pm on Tuesday (Feb 7), 6,326 died in Turkey and Syria after the tremors. Another 28,170 were injured.

In AFAD’s most recent update, at 1pm (Brasília time), the death toll reached 4,544. The number of wounded was 26,721.

In Syria, the death toll stands at 1,782 in areas controlled by the government and the opposition, according to information from the CNN. Another 1,449 people were injured.

The numbers recorded by the country’s Ministry of Health and released by the local agency healthy indicate 812 dead in the regions of Lattakia, Aleppo, Hama and Tartous. A Syrian Civil Defense indicates more than 1,020 dead elsewhere and more than 2,400 injured.

The difference in Syrian data is due to the difficulty in gathering data from the northwestern region of the country, which is occupied by the opposition to Bashar Al-Assad’s government. The country has been in civil war since 2011.

MORE INTENSE EARTHQUAKES

The tremors on Monday (6.Feb) were the strongest recorded in Turkey since 1939, when the country had an earthquake of 7.8 on the Richter scale in the city of Erzincan, in the east of the country. About 30,000 people died on that occasion.

The recent string of earthquakes hit central Turkey and northwest Syria. The epicenter was in the Turkish city of Nurdagi. At the site, the tremors were also 7.8 on the Richter scale. The 2nd largest earthquake occurred in the Turkish city of Ekinozu. It reached 7.5 on the Richter scale.

According to the seismology technician at the Seismology Center at USP (University of São Paulo), José Roberto Barbora, the energy released by earthquakes was equivalent to the impact of 160 to 180 atomic bombs that hit the city of Hiroshima, Japan, during the 2nd World Cup.

Governments and international organizations have sent rescue teams and doctors to help Turkey and Syria. Brazil is among those providing assistance. International leaders and officials mourned the losses caused by the natural disaster.

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Tuesday (7.Feb) a state of emergency for 3 months in 10 provinces. The leader said that the measure is aimed at speeding up operations to search and rescue victims. “The severity of the earthquake disaster we are experiencing makes it imperative to implement extraordinary measures”said Erdogan.