Eduarda Nogueira married businessman Victor Lazarte at the Fasano Hotel in Angra dos Reis (RJ) this Saturday (3.Aug)

Maria Eduarda Portela Nogueiradaughter of the senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), married the businessman Victor Lazarte this Saturday (3.Aug.2024) in Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro. On social media, friends and family shared the moment when Duda, as she presents herself on social media, arrived at the altar accompanied by her father.

She has over 121,000 followers on Instagram and hosts the podcast “Chocolate com Pimenta”. Her now husband is the co-founder and former CEO of Wildlife Studiosthe 1st gaming company in Latin America to achieve the status of “unicorn” (company valued at over US$1 billion).

Watch (2min14s):

This is the second wedding ceremony in the family. In May, gynecologist Eliane Nogueira, Duda’s sister and Ciro’s eldest daughter, married cardiologist Pedro Henrique Brito. The party was attended by congressmen, authorities and businessmen.

The event for around 1,000 people was held at Maria Luisa and Oscar Americano Foundation and there was a show by singer Wesley Safadão.