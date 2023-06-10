The 4 brothers stayed there for 40 days after the plane they were traveling on from Caquetá to San José del Guaviare crashed

In Colombia, 4 children were found alive 40 days after the plane on which they were traveling from Caquetá to San José del Guaviare, in the south of the country, crashed in the Amazon rainforest. The information was released on Friday (June 9, 2023) by Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

The 4 brothers, aged 13, 9, 4 and 1 year old, were located by rescue teams between Caquetá and Guaviare, near the place where the plane crashed in the early hours of May 1st, after reporting engine failure. The pilot of the Cessna 206 plane, the children’s mother, Magdalena Mucutuy, and a third person died in the crash.

See photos of the rescue:



Playback/Twitter @FuerzasMilCol Children were on a plane that crashed on May 1



Playback/Twitter @FuerzasMilCol Rescue of the 4 brothers



Playback/Twitter @FuerzasMilCol Children spent 40 days in the jungle



Playback/Twitter @FuerzasMilCol children rescue



Playback/Twitter @AerocivilCol children are taken to the hospital



Playback/Twitter @AerocivilCol Children are transferred to the hospital



Playback/Twitter @AerocivilCol Children travel by plane to hospital in Bogota



Playback/Twitter @AerocivilCol Children were transferred to the hospital



Playback/Twitter @AerocivilCol Ambulances and plane to rescue children

According to the Colombian press, the children are dehydrated, with insect bites and slightly injured, especially on their feet, because they walked long distances barefoot.

“They defended themselves, it was learning to live in the wild that saved them. They are an example of total survival that will go down in history. These children are today the children of peace.”said the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro.