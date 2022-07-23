President participated this Saturday (July 23) in an act with supporters in the city; will also be on the March for Jesus

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated this Saturday (23.Jul.2022) in a motorcycle ride with supporters in Vitória, Espírito Santo. In the city, the Chief Executive will also participate in the March for Jesus, in Praça do Papa.

The group departed from Vitória airport to Vila Velha. Bolsonaro supporters even walked across the Third Bridge, which connects the two cities.

Watch (2min2s):

Political allies of the president in the state participated in the motorcycle ride. Among them, the pre-candidate for governor Carlos Manato (PL).

In the morning, Bolsonaro attended a religious event and spoke for approximately 28 minutes to supporters. He criticized former presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseffboth from PT.

“We ended 2020, entered 2021 and, in those 2 years, almost 3 million jobs were created in Brazil. With crisis, with drought, with frost. The other side, with nothing, lost 3 million”declared.