A group of soldiers, led by the now dismissed general commander of the Bolivian Armed Forces, General Juan José Zúñiga Macias, was accused of trying to carry out a coup d’état in the country.
At around 4pm local time (4:51pm in Brasília) yesterday, a tank passed through the streets of the capital La Paz and broke down the gate of the Bolivian Executive headquarters.
Protesters took to the streets in defense of the government and there were clashes with the police.
See images of the military mobilization:
-
Military tank in front of the Bolivian government headquarters in La Paz
-
Navy commander in Bolivia, Juan Arnez Salvador, was detained for attempting an armed uprising
-
General Juan José being taken away in a military car after a coup attempt
-
Bolivian President Luis Arce greets supporters with Vice President David Choquehuanca at Plaza Murillo
-
A soldier remains inside a tank in front of the Bolivian government headquarters
-
Members of the Military Police on the streets of La Paz while behind them there is a protest against the military
-
The former military chief of the Bolivian Army, Juan José Zúñiga, escorted to his presentation at the headquarters of the Special Force to Combat Crime this Wednesday (26)
-
Confrontation between Arce followers and soldiers in front of the Bolivian government headquarters
-
Supporters of Luis Arce’s government protest against the military who took over the government headquarters in Bolivia
