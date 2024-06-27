A group of soldiers, led by the now dismissed general commander of the Bolivian Armed Forces, General Juan José Zúñiga Macias, was accused of trying to carry out a coup d’état in the country.

At around 4pm local time (4:51pm in Brasília) yesterday, a tank passed through the streets of the capital La Paz and broke down the gate of the Bolivian Executive headquarters.

Protesters took to the streets in defense of the government and there were clashes with the police.

See images of the military mobilization: