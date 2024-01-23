In Belo Horizonte, cars were dragged; in SP, firefighters received almost 50 calls for falling trees

This Tuesday's storms (January 23, 2024) caused flooding in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Belo Horizonte.

In Rio, some streets had traffic interrupted. In the Botafogo neighborhood, the subway boarding bridge was altered to maintain the water drainage system. The city is in stage 2 alert.

See images of the damage caused by the rains in Rio:

STORM FLOODS COPACABANA on Rua Figueiredo de Magalhães, due to the heavy rain that hits the city of Rio de Janeiro. Follow @riotalindo pic.twitter.com/WlvgfARTca — Rio is Beautiful (@riotalindo) January 24, 2024

🌧️ TIME NOW | According to the @AlertaRioin the last 15 minutes, there was rain recorded in the following parts of the city: Rocinha: 7.2 mm (strong)

Deep Cave: 5.0 mm (moderate)

Vidigal: 4.4 mm (moderate)

Botanical Garden: 4.2 mm (moderate)

Santa Teresa: 4.2 mm (moderate)… pic.twitter.com/R5YQbMYXiM — Rio Operations Center (@OperacoesRio) January 23, 2024

Belo Horizonte recorded extremely heavy rain with the risk of streams overflowing, according to Civil defense.

In some parts of the city, cars were washed away and drivers had to be helped by other residents. Other vehicles also ended up colliding.

See the damage caused by rain in Belo Horizonte:

BH taken by water, look at these images of the São Bento neighborhood. Cars being swept away by rainwater #Belo Horizonte pic.twitter.com/Ik5muC1Xu8 — Ana Cristina 🌹🐬🌵 (@anaursine) January 24, 2024

The rain that punishes BH tonight encountered the same old problems.

Scary images arrive from Av. Prudente de Morais (near the school where I work). The central-south and western regions are severely punished. May we not have tragic situations. Protect yourselves! pic.twitter.com/BpFjYC6U2i — Sara Azevedo 🏳️‍🌈 (@Sarapsol) January 24, 2024

Rescue of people in cars on Avenida Doutor Álvaro Camargos, in Venda Nova#chuvabh#alagabh pic.twitter.com/4AiqJlkaDU — Ricardo Vasconcelos (@RicardoMGBH) January 24, 2024

Cars were swept away by the flood, on Michel Jeha street in the São Bento neighborhood, during the heavy rain that continues to hit the capital this evening pic.twitter.com/p6zBkAJNnE — Belory 🐊 (@BHeMeupais) January 24, 2024

In São Paulo, it has already rained 90% of what was expected for the entire month of January, the equivalent of 230.8 mm (mm), according to the CGE (São Paulo Climate Emergency Management Center).

The lowest temperature of the year was also recorded: 19.5 °C. The Fire Department received at least 47 calls for falling trees.

According to the CGE, the trend for the next few days in SP is for rain and drizzle on Wednesday (Jan 24) and cloudy weather on Thursday (Jan 25), with mild temperatures.

RAIN ALERT

O Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) issued alert this Tuesday (23.jan) of “great danger” of intense rain in parts of São Paulo. Also included are regions of Bahia and Rio de Janeiro.

Most of Brazil is also expected to face heavy rain until the weekend.

The alert issued by the institute cites great risks of flooding and river overflows, as well as landslides in cities with these risk areas. Accumulated rainfall can exceed 60 mm per hour or 100 mm per day.