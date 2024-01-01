The country warned of the possibility of a tsunami due to the tremors; Russia and North and South Korea also issued warnings

A series of earthquakes hit Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, this Monday (January 1, 2024). According to the Japanese meteorological service, cited by the public channel NHK, the largest earthquake was magnitude 7.6. O USGSfrom the USA, says magnitude 7.5.

After the tremors, authorities issued warnings to “great tsunami” in the regions of Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata, Fukui, Hyogo and other locations along the coast of the Sea of ​​Japan. In addition to Japan, Russia, North Korea and South Korea have also issued tsunami warnings, according to the news agency Reuters.

In images released on social media and in the local press, it is possible to see cracked streets and destroyed houses. Witnesses also filmed the moment the tremor occurred from inside establishments.

See photos and videos:

Video of the aftermath of the earthquake that just hit Japan's Noto peninsula, shared by someone who works for the Matsunami Sake brewery: pic.twitter.com/MyZYCfH444 — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) January 1, 2024

BREAKING: Impact of 7.6 magnitude earthquake in central Japanpic.twitter.com/Kjsudzg6fo — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 1, 2024