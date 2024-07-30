Protesters gathered to protest against the president’s re-election, which the opposition considers rigged

Venezuelans protested this Tuesday (July 30, 2024) in different cities across the country against the re-election of President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left). The victory against Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right) has been contested by the opposition, countries and international entities.

The protests began after the National Electoral College (CNE) declared Maduro’s victory with 51% of the vote. González received 44% of the vote, according to the Venezuelan electoral authority, under the government’s leadership.

In the capital Caracas, citizens gathered in front of the UN (United Nations) office building and sang the Venezuelan national anthem.

Protesters called for freedom in different cities in the State of Mérida.

In Arzobispo Chacón, opponents of Maduro said that if “they met at the request of leader María Corina and president Edmundo González, so that the votes are respected”.

In Canaguá we went out peacefully to defend the victory of @EdmundoGUPresident-elect of our country. We win and we charge! 📍Archbishop Chacón #WeHaveTheTests pic.twitter.com/zLKflezFvC — Vente Mérida (@VenteMerida) July 30, 2024

In Lara, a state 450 km from the capital, protesters threw paint at an image of former president Hugo Chávez. During the protest, some protesters banged pots and pans.

Protests against Maduro began on Sunday (28 July), the date of the election, and continue in different states of Venezuela.

Opposition leader María Corina and González Urrutia were present in a caravan in Caracas, in the Los Palos Grandes neighborhood.