President Lula spent the New Year on the coast of RJ; former Chief Executive Jair Bolsonaro and his son Eduardo, in Alagoas

Brazilian politicians celebrated the arrival of 2024 in different locations, and shared the records on social media.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) spent New Year on the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The former head of the Executive Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his son and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL) chose Alagoas as their destination.

Here are the New Year's photos of Brazilian politicians:

Lula and First Lady Janja at the Restinga da Marambaia naval base (RJ):

Vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), in Brasília: