Storms in the state had winds of up to 200 km/h; 25 counties are under eviction notice

Hurricane Idália hit the Big Bend region, in Florida (USA), around 8:45 am (Brasília time) this Wednesday (30.Aug.2023). The natural phenomenon reached the north of the US state as a category 3 storm and reached winds of up to 200 km / h.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), “Significant impacts from Idália continue, with dangerous storms along Florida’s Gulf Coast and damaging winds moving inland.”

11AM EDT Aug 30: Significant impacts from #Idalia continue, with dangerous storm surge along the Gulf coast of Florida and damaging winds moving inland. visit https://t.co/Iqeygf0LEO for the latest pic.twitter.com/n2twFkCavX — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2023

Of Florida’s 67 counties, 25 are under notice of eviction. In 14 of them, withdrawal is compulsory. Tolls were released, fuel distributed and transportation offered to facilitate exit.

According to New York Times, Hurricane Idália is expected to move towards Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina by Thursday (31.Aug). Authorities in those states have already issued emergency declarations warning of heavy rains and flooding.

In addition, the Wilmington National Weather Service (NWS, its acronym in English), issued an alert for parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, which will be in effect until 11:00 pm ET.

The NWS also stated that the impacts of Hurricane Idália will increase until the night of Thursday (30.Aug). “The tornado threat increased, particularly between 4pm and 10pm tonight. Expect heavy rain, possible flooding, high winds, coastal flooding and a few tornadoes.”, declared the institution.

Watch (29s):