Protesters carry out demonstrations with tractors in the French communes of Beauvais, Rungis, Rodez, Villers-Patras, among others

Farmers in France intensified the blockade of roads in the country this Wednesday (January 31, 2024) in a demonstration against measures imposed by the government on the sector. This is the 3rd week of protests in the country.

Images posted on social media show tractors on the streets of the French communes of Beauvais, Rungis, Rodez, Villers-Patras, among others. A group of tractors, bound for Paris, were blocked by police in the commune of Sully-sur-Loire. In Strasbourg, children paraded on toy tractors. In Montluçon, protesters set fire to the A71 motorway.

Watch (3min29s):

On Friday (26 January), French Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, announced measures that meet part of the sector's demands.

Among them is the abandonment of plans to gradually reduce state subsidies for agricultural diesel. However, the protests continued. Protesters also demand the simplification of environmental rules and the end of bans on some insecticides, among other changes.

The French government is trying to contain the spread of blockades by increasing the number of security agents, using armored vehicles and helicopters.

According to the broadcaster Franceinfo, 18 protesters were arrested this Wednesday morning (31 January) near the Rungis market, the capital's main wholesaler, which feeds 18 million French people. They were accused of obstructing traffic.