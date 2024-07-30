Supporters of the president took to the streets to counter accusations of fraud in Venezuela’s elections

Supporters of President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) gathered this Tuesday (July 30, 2024) to express support for his reelection, a reason for protests by the opposition. PSUV (United Socialist Party of Venezuela) voters organized demonstrations in favor of the election result.

Elections in Venezuela were held on Sunday (July 28). The CNE (National Electoral College) declared Maduro’s victory, with 51% of the votes. The main opponent, Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right), received 44% of the votes, according to the body under Chavista control.

Since then, government opponents have taken to the streets to demand González’s victory. In response, citizens have organized demonstrations in support of Maduro in Sucre Square in Caracas.

You “Collectives”paramilitary groups in favor of the president, led the demonstrations in other regions of the country. They confronted citizens in Petare, in the state of Miranda.

Watch the video (43s):

After the start of popular demonstrations against the president, Chavistas showed their support in a video released on Monday (29 July). They chant that “The united people will never be defeated“.

Watch the video (53s):