Isolated region in Florida is considered the “bunker” of US millionaires; includes owners like Ivanka Trump and Tom Brady

Billionaire Jeff Bezos, founder of amazon and the Blue Originbought a mansion by the sea on Indian Creek Island – an artificial island in the metropolitan area of ​​Miami, Florida (USA) – valued at US$ 68 million (R$ 334 million at current exchange rates).

The deal would have been closed in June 2023, but the identity of the buyer of the property was kept secret until August. The information is from Bloomberg.

Indian Creek Island is considered a “bunker” for the region’s millionaires. Ivanka Trump (businesswoman and daughter of former US President Donald Trump) and Tom Brady (former American football player with a record for Super Bowl titles) are some of the personalities who live in Indian Creek. The island has a 24-hour armed maritime patrol and protection from the State of Florida police force.

The mansion acquired by Bezos has 3 bedrooms and was built in 1965. It was owned by the company MTM Star Internacional, linked to Panama. According to Bloomberg, the billionaire is looking for other properties in the region. He already owns a 300,000-acre ranch in Texas and other properties in New York and Seattle.

Bezos’ house is not available on the real estate website Miami Luxury Homes, which sells properties in Indian Creek. But there are records of other properties in the area with values ​​similar to the mansion acquired by the billionaire.

one of these residences, announced on the website for US$ 85 million (R$ 417 million), has 1,771 m², 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, swimming pool and space for 6 cars in the garage. The property was built in the year 2000. See images: