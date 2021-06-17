SEE iCarly 2021 full chapters | One of the classics of Nickelodeon returns this year with a new season and an expanded cast. The iCarly series will premiere a completely renewed season and the most nostalgic fans who enjoyed the adventures of the young group will not want to miss it.

Here we tell you how to enjoy the new chapters for free and other details that might interest you.

When is iCarly 2021 released?

icarly will make its long-awaited return this Thursday, June 17. This was announced last month by the actress Miranda Cosgrove, protagonist of the series, through his official account of Instagram.

Miranda Crosgrove will play Carly again .Photo: Paramount +

A few weeks earlier, Cosgrove had already been anticipating the return of the show created by Nickelodeon and finally excited the fans on his birthday, which happened inside the recording set.

Where to watch iCarly 2021 online for free?

Unlike what some viewers of Nickelodeon who saw the adventures of Carly, Sam and Freddie for the first time, this time icarly It will not be transmitted by the same signal, but it will be exclusive content of the platform Paramount Plus.

The new streaming service of the television network recently arrived in Latin America in March and will add the new 13-episode season of the series to its catalog from June 17. The cost for the subscription is S / 14.90 soles per month, which will give you access to several series and exclusive movies.

Being a new competitor in the online series and movies category, Paramount Plus has made available a free 7-day trial which you can access by registering from its official website. Remember that you can also log in with your provider Bitel, ViacomCBS or with a promotional code.

What time does iCarly 2021 release by country?

The new season of iCarly will arrive on Paramount Plus this June 17. As this is a new streaming platform, and as its competitors in several countries are used to, it is possible that the content will be uploaded in the period between 12.00 a. my 03.00 a. m the same day.

Synopsis of iCarly 2021

The series will take back the life of Carly shay almost 10 years after the end of the show broadcast by Nickelodeon. The protagonist, who is now older, will have new adventures in her day to day as an influencer with her friends and family, with the exception of the character of Sam, who will not be part of the new episodes.

As seen through the promotional images, the production has added Laci Mosley, who will play Harper Raines, Carly’s new roommate and best friend. Similarly, Jaidyn Triplett joins the role of Millicent Benson, Freddie’s knowing and sarcastic stepdaughter.

Those who will remain on the series are Carly’s endearing brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor) and long-time cameraman Freddie (Nathan Kress) alongside their distraught mother Marissa Benson (Mary Scheer).

ICarly 2021 Trailer

In case you haven’t seen the trailer for the new season of iCarly, released by Paramount Plus, here below we leave it subtitled in Spanish.

iCarly hits Paramount Plus streaming screens this Thursday, June 17, and will feature 13 new episodes.