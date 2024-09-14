Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/14/2024 – 11:41

It takes more than just being a fan to participate in every day of Rock in Rio, which starts this Friday (13). To enjoy the marathon of shows, it is necessary to take some health precautions.

The golden tip is not to skimp on hydration. Victor Sato, general practitioner and nephrologist at Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, recommends drinking water even when you are not thirsty.

Temperatures are expected to remain high and humidity levels to remain low, favoring dehydration, which can cause dizziness, fatigue and fainting.

Heat

Protecting yourself from the sun is another important measure. Wear caps, visors or hats; remember to reapply sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher and, if possible, try to enjoy attractions in shaded areas.

Fernando Ribas, cardiologist at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo, adds to this list some tips on how to put together an outfit: “more open, ventilated clothes and preferably in light colors”.

Dry weather

Protective masks, which were not long ago mandatory at any event, may reappear at the festival. Doctor Sara Mohrbacher, a general practitioner at Oswaldo Cruz, recommends professional masks, such as the N95. “But if you are unable to (use one of these), you can use any mask or even a bandana, a cloth, anything that helps filter the air and retain some particles,” she advises.

Alcohol

Alcohol contributes to dehydration, so anyone who intends to consume alcoholic beverages should drink even more water. Another tip is to eat well to avoid hypoglycemia.

“There is no safe dose for alcoholic beverages. They cause high blood pressure and cardiac arrhythmia, among other things,” warns Ribas. “But those who insist on drinking need to remember that excessive use can compromise the amount of glucose released by the liver,” he adds.

Sweets, such as chocolates and lollipops, are quick sources of glucose that can help. Diabetics, however, should be careful with this sugar intake.

Food

Since food choices can directly influence energy levels and comfort during long shows, Sato recommends lighter, easily digestible foods, such as fruits, cereal bars and whole-grain sandwiches. “Foods rich in complex carbohydrates help maintain energy without overloading the digestive system, which is essential during hours of standing and moving,” he says.

Sara emphasizes that raw foods sold in or around Cidade do Rock should be avoided. Food left out in the open for a long time can spoil, and if it is cooked, the chances of causing problems decrease.

Avoid going near stands selling fried foods and hamburgers, as, in addition to making you feel tired, fatty foods can cause gastric discomfort. And, before eating, always remember to wash your hands or, if that is not possible, use alcohol gel.

Energetic

To skip the entire show, some people use energy drinks, but Ribas emphasizes that these drinks can accelerate the heart rate and increase blood pressure, overloading the cardiovascular system in an already stressful and hot environment.

“The maximum recommended dose of caffeine is 400 mg per day. A can of energy drinks has about 114 mg. Therefore, it is best not to overdo these products. In addition, alternating these drinks with water is a good strategy to avoid dehydration and other health problems,” he says.

Stand up

Standing in front of the stage for hours is not for everyone. “If you have any restrictions or comorbidities, it is important to sit down to rest, relieving the cardiovascular and musculoskeletal systems,” advises Ribas.

Stretching before, during and after the party reduces pain, as does choosing footwear: comfortable sneakers are better than boots with heels, for example.

After the party

Even if you follow all the recommendations on the first day of the party, you still need to get a good night’s rest to enjoy the next day and the days to come. “Sleep deprivation can impair cognition, increase irritability and reduce physical performance, which can compromise your festival experience,” concludes Sato.