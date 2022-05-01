The deadline to deliver the Income Tax return (IR) to the Federal Revenue ends on May 31, which includes who is an Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI). According to Simei, there are more than 12 million micro-enterprises opened in Brazil.

However, those who provide services by their own CNPJ should pay attention to the IR declaration, as they need to make two annual declarations.

+ Income Tax 2022: see tips to avoid falling into the thin mesh

The first is the annual declaration of the Simples Nacional do MEI (DASN-SIMEI), mandatory for all MEIs, regardless of billing.

The second is the Individual Income Tax Return (DIRPF) if you received more than BRL 28,559.70 in 2021 or non-taxable income above BRL 40,000.

The professional who issues notes as an Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) must deliver the IR declaration of the Individual (PF) separately from his microenterprise.

Companies with revenues of up to R$ 81 thousand per year are classified as MEI, that is, R$ 6,750 per month. Above the ceiling, the Legal Entity (PJ) becomes a micro-enterprise.

Those who are MEI must assess whether to deliver the statement with taxable income above R$ 28,559.70 or with exempt income above R$ 40 thousand. If it has to declare, the MEI must inform the company in the “Assets and Rights” tab, “Shareholdings” category, code 32 – Shares or shares of capital, according to the amount invested in the company. The CNPJ and corporate name of the company must still be included.

The company’s earnings must also appear in the PF declaration – the exempt portion of the gains must appear in the Exempt and Non-Taxable Income tab. What is taxed must be included in the Taxable Income Received from Legal Entity form.

To distinguish between exempt and taxable MEI income, it is necessary to:

1 – Add up the company’s annual revenue;

2 – The exempt portion is 8% of the gross revenue for the year of the MEI that operates in commerce, industry and cargo transport; 16% of gross revenue for passenger transport; 32% for the service sector;

3 – Inform the exempt amount on the Exempt and Non-Taxable Income form, code 13;

4 – To find out what the taxable income is, take the annual billing and subtract the exempt portion;

5 – Add the annual expenses related to the company’s activity: electricity and water bills, telephone, rent, goods – all need an invoice to purchase expenses;

6 – Subtract expenses from the taxable amount and arrive at the amount to be declared in Taxable Income Received from Legal Entities.

How to declare the IRPJ

The IRPJ is a mandatory federal tax for all companies with active registration in the National Registry of Legal Entities (CNPJ), with the exception of philanthropic, recreational, cultural and scientific organizations – considered exempt business regimes – and which has an adequate calculation basis and rate. to the tax regime adopted by the entrepreneur.

“The legal entity’s accountability is permanent and, depending on the type of taxation, the company will calculate the tax based on the observed revenue or on a presumption of the profit that will be obtained in a certain period. The rate is 15% on the profit calculated by the company, but it is necessary to consider the possibility of including an additional 10% on the portion of the profit that exceeds R$ 20 thousand per month – including for legal entities that explore rural activity”, explains Rafael Guazelli, a lawyer specializing in Tax Law, in a note.

There are four models of IRPJ taxation:

1 – Based on Actual Profit: it is adopted by corporations that are obliged to this calculation regime, such as large banks, finance companies and securities brokers, in addition to those that had a profit above R$ 78 million in the year prior to the calculation.

2 – Based on complex calculation: considers the accounting profit calculated by the company and includes tax adjustments (additions and deductions) to arrive at the result. If a financial loss is observed, the company is exempt from paying the IRPJ.

3 – Taxation model based on Presumed Profit: companies are not required to calculate profit to calculate the tax to be paid. “The Internal Revenue Service assumes that 32% of service providers’ revenue corresponds to profit, and that in commerce this index reaches 8%. In order to qualify for this regime, a legal entity cannot have an annual turnover greater than R$78 million – and, also, it cannot be included in activities that require the Real Profit regime”, explains Guazelli.

4 – Arbitrated Profit Regime: it is used when a company opts for a type of regime without being able to prove its suitability for it through invoicing. In it, the tax calculation is made from the gross revenue.

Finally, the Simples Nacional regime is the most uncomplicated, since the amount to be collected as IRPJ is paid monthly through the Simples Nacional Collection Document (DAS).

Planning is crucial to avoid financial losses with the delivery of the IRPJ statement. This is because the delay in sending information and paying taxes generates fines ranging from 2% to 20% of the amount due, depending on the profit calculated by the legal entity.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat