Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/10/2023 – 15:52

The Social Security, Social Assistance, Childhood, Adolescence and Family Committee of the Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday, 10th, a bill that prohibits marriage between LGBTQIA+ people. Twelve deputies voted in favor of the ban, including parliamentarians from the PP, Republicans and União Brasil, parties that form part of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s (PT) base, while five parliamentarians voted against it.

Originally presented by the late former deputy Clodovil Hernandes, the project intended to change the Civil Code to recognize same-sex marriage. However, it was distorted as the year went on. The rapporteur of the Chamber committee’s project, Pastor Eurico (PL-PE) sent a favorable opinion to just one of the proposals attached to Clodovil’s text, which vetoes marriage between people of the same sex.

See who voted in favor of banning LGBTQIA+ marriage:

– André Ferreira (PL-PE)

– Chris Tonietto (PL-RJ)

– Clarissa Tércio (PP-PE)

– Cristiane Lopes (União-RO)

– Dr. Jaziel (PL-CE)

– Eli Borges (PL-TO)

– Filipe Martins (PL-TO)

– Messias Donato (Republicanos-ES)

– Pastor Eurico (PL-PE)

– Pastor Isidório (Avante-BA)

– Priscila Costa (PL-CE)

– Rogéria Santos (Republicanos-BA)

See who voted against the ban on LGBTQIA+ marriage:

– Erika Hilton (PSOL-SP)

– Erika Kokay (PT-DF)

– Laura Carneiro (PSD-RJ)

– Pastor Henrique Vieira (PSOL-RJ)

– Tadeu Veneri (PT-PR)