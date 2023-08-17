‘The house of celebrities’ came to an end and, after that, a new reality show produced by Televisa called ‘Hotel VIP’ will premiere, which hopes to break audience records in Mexico and other parts of Latin America. In this program there will be 16 participants, including the Peruvian model Tefi Valenzuela, who will fight to be the privileged guests and not end up as employees. It should be noted that every week there is an elimination and the winner of this competition will be able to take 1 million Mexican pesos.

What time to see the premiere of ‘Hotel VIP’?

‘VIP Hotel’ this will be released Wednesday August 16. In this sense, you will be able to see the first episode of the reality from 8:00 pm (Mexico time). If you want to watch the program from another country, you must take into account the following times so as not to miss any detail:

Peru: 9.30 p.m.

Venezuela: 10.30 p.m.

Chile: 10.30 p.m.

Argentina: 11.30 p.m.

Colombia: 9.30 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.30 p.m.

United States: 10.30 p.m.

Who are the participants of the reality show?

Through the social networks of ‘Hotel VIP’, it was known who are the celebrities that will integrate the new reality show of Televisa. Next, we show you the list of 16 participants:

Tefi Valenzuela (model and singer)

Christian Estrada (model, Ferka’s ex-boyfriend)

Pee Wee (singer)

El Chevo (comedian)

Gummy (influencer)

Martha Figueroa (journalist)

Colate (businessman, ex-husband of Paulina Rubio)

Mariana Avila (actress)

Van Rankin Donkey (driver)

Manola Diez (actress)

Silverio Rocchi (former soccer player)

Natalia Subtil (model)

Roberto Telló (actor)

Vielka Valenzuela (actress)

Fer Sagreeb (conductor)

Ligia Uriarte (actress).

Where to watch ‘VIP HOTEL’ live?

If you want to follow the live broadcast of ‘Hotel VIP’, you can do so through the channel 5. Here’s how to tune it:

Televisa on the official site : you can follow the programming of the channel 5 entering its same official website.

: you can follow the programming of the entering its same official website. TV LIVE by Youtube: he channel 5 It has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs to air are published there.

by he It has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs to air are published there. TV LIVEbystreaming: he channel 5 He has also opened his own app called Televisa En Vivo, which is available on the App Store and Play Store.

They will launch a new ‘Hotel VIP’ program in which various celebrities in Mexico will participate. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram

