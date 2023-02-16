“Flatten the curve” was one of the most common visual representations circulating daily in the press to explain the evolution of covid-19 around the world. It is also a public health concept that, in addition to representing the number of people infected over a long period of time, reflected the response needed to combat the spread of the virus.

Although many graphics helped explain the evolution of the pandemic and provided solutions to prevent contagion, at the same time they ignored a very important audience: people with visual disabilities.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), blindness and low vision affect at least 2.2 billion people. In Spain, 979,200 people suffer from some visual disability (2.2 percent of the Spanish population), of which 58,000 are blind, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE, 2008). It is a health problem that is likely to worsen in the coming decades with the aging of the population and the prolonged use of screens.

In this context, people with blindness and low vision cannot take advantage of the potential of data visualization as an informative, educational and public engagement tool to explain in a single impact the content necessary to understand complex databases. As a consequence, this is an audience that is vulnerable to questionable content and misinformation.

To make it possible for this public to have access to graphic information, scientists have been working on practical solutions. Although these initiatives are incipient and complex given the expansion of an increasingly visual culture on social networks. According to the 2022 Digital News Report, in the last year there has been a decrease in the consumption of news through social networks, except in two cases: TikTok and Instagram.

assistive technologies



In the last 30 years, we have witnessed a heightened interest in non-visual forms of presentation thanks to assistive technologies or assistive technologies. These include many of the devices and software used to maintain or improve the functional abilities of people with disabilities. When we talk about technologies for the visually impaired, we call it typhotechnology (from the Greek tiflos, which means blind).

Screen readers are the most popular assistive technologies for blind users. These artificial intelligence programs provide synthesized speech, representing what appears on the screen and the alternative text provided by the application. Among the best-known examples are JAWS –for computers– and VoiceOver and TalkBack –for mobile devices–.

Although they work well for reading text, they are not perfect: they rely heavily on third parties to describe images and graphics, and this handicap is related to people’s awareness and ethical responsibility when providing descriptive text for images.

Data through vibrations and smells



To amplify the sensory response of people’s contact with displays, engineers have been working with haptic technology, which involves force-feedback devices (like the vibration your phone makes when a notification arrives). Many studios use PHANTOM, for example, so that blind people can explore visualizations and differentiate lines, dots and textures with the vibration made possible by the device, making graphics, symbols, maps and illustrations more accessible.

Haptic technology has also made it possible to create tactile visualizations, built from 3D printing technology. Simultaneously, other senses were used to reinforce accessibility, such as sonification –in which graphic information is converted into a sound response– and, more recently, smell.

Researchers at the University of Maryland have developed a device called VISCENT capable of emitting up to six different odors when a user interacts with 2D and 3D graphics while wearing virtual reality glasses attached to the olfactory tubes. Its inventors coined the concept of “information smell”.

Barriers to inclusive viewing



Although there are some advances in assistive technologies, the great concern remains access to them. Many of these devices, including those that use Braille, command high prices both to purchase them and to do further research. The barriers to inclusive visualization are clear, but they may be broken when interdisciplinary conversations between research communities increase.

The inclusive visualization of data is a necessary advance that must accompany a society marked by big data. For this reason, it arouses the interest of experts in visualization, accessibility and other profiles that master human-computer interaction, specialized in the specific case of people with disabilities.

Solutions can build on existing accessibility standards – such as those of the W3C, World Wide Web Consortium – and merge senses such as audio and touch to communicate graphics. The use of devices that are more widespread among the public, such as mobile phones or tablets, are also considered ideal to speed up their implementation.

In journalism, inclusive data visualization also requires the creation of functional tools so that journalists and designers can produce and apply such accessibility in their graphics. Decades of development of web programming languages ​​have made it possible to create increasingly complex and interactive graphics, and consequently more inaccessible.

In search of simplicity



For researchers and experts in this area, the key question is understanding how blind and low vision people read and interpret data. There is no point in developing new processes and technologies that can frustrate them even more.

In addition, it is important to include them in a participatory process, integrate them into the process of developing new technologies. This emphasizes the empowerment of visually impaired people, but also favors the emergence of tools that are really useful so that this audience can not only access graphic information, but also allow them to create visualizations.

The power of visualizations lies in harnessing visual perception to process information that would be impossible or less efficient to understand in other formats. In a way, it is a formula that simplifies the current infodemic state. When we think of inclusive visualization, design allows us to perceive new layers of information, which are completely sensory and invisible. The challenge is therefore to strike a balance between simplifying and handling more information.

As reflected by the professor and researcher Alberto Cairo in his book The Truthful Art (New Riders, 2016), all visualization is a model. Therefore, it is also incumbent on the designer to provide a simple preliminary model for those users who need other senses. Simplicity is the key for people to be able to reach and produce an understanding of what is communicated, without generating stress in the generation of their own mental model and avoiding misinterpretations of the information. This is a key challenge when you want to create non-visual communication in a context of mistrust influenced by information disorders.

Although we can already hear, touch and smell the data, there are still some obstacles to its expansion that could be solved by building bridges between the communities of journalists, designers, engineers and accessibility researchers. And that future is not that far away. The next steps will be impressive and the impact extraordinary.

This article has been published in 'The Conversation'.

The Conversation‘.