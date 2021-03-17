There are many streaming services that are in competition to show their users that they have the best content. HBO Max is no exception and has already prepared several titles expected by the public.

Productions like Zack Snyder’s Justice league, Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs. Kong will be available on the popular virtual platform very soon. In order not to miss any of them, we tell you all the details about the online site.

What is HBO Max?

HBO Max is a streaming service where you can find different videos of series, movies or documentaries. The US virtual platform is owned by WarnerMedia Entertainment, a division of WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T.

How much does HBO Max cost?

The streaming platform HBO Max was launched on May 27, 2020 in the United States and has a cost of $ 15 a month; This makes it one of the highest priced online video services.

When will HBO Max arrive in Peru?

According to a press release from HBO Max, the online video service will be available at Peru and other Latin American countries to end of June 2021 . However, an exact date is unknown at this time.

How to watch HBO Max ONLINE by VPN?

HBO Max can be available in the country thanks to the VPN, a software that allows you to disguise your location and transfer it virtually to any corner of the world. With a VPN, you can pretend that you are in the United States in order to access HBO Max.

The most popular VPNs are NordVPN and ExpressVPN, which can be added as a plug-in at Google Chrome or downloaded from the Play Store to use them on mobile devices. The steps to follow are those:

Open the VPN on your iOS or Android devices and connect to a server in the United States.

In the browser create a new Apple or Google Play account; it must be associated with the United States.

Register the new account in the App Store or Play Store to have access to the American application store. Then, from the store, download the HBO Max app, and create a new one.

Once the account has been created you will be able to log in from any device by activating the VPN.

2021 premieres on HBO Max

The many saints of newark – March 12, 2021

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – March 18, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong – March 26, 2021

Mortal Kombat – April 16, 2021

The conjuring: the devil made me do it – June 4, 2021

In the heights – June 18, 2021

Space jam: a new legacy – July 16, 2021

The suicide squad – August 6, 2021

Dune – October 1, 2021

King Richard – November 19, 2021

The matrix 4 – December 22, 2021