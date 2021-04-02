Godzilla vs. Kong, the movie of the moment, is already available in several countries and many people were already able to enjoy the confrontation of the characters that make up the Monsterverse. The cinematographic work has already been released in some Latin American nations, while others still have to wait a little longer. Therefore, we will tell you how to see the film Free online.

The premiere of the film has generated good revenues for the production of Godzilla vs. Kong Since, for the moment, it is the feature film with the best premiere since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Until Sunday, March 28, a profit of 121 million dollars has been recorded in various places on the planet.

Next, we will tell you how watch the full movie of Godzilla vs. Kong Free online.

When is Godzilla vs. Kong?

We leave you a small list so that you know the release dates of the movie Godzilla vs. Kong according to each country:

Mexico: March 24 (in theaters)

Colombia: March 25 (in theaters)

Chile: April 15 (in theaters)

Argentina: March 26 (in theaters)

Ecuador: March 26 (in theaters)

Paraguay: March 26 (in theaters)

United States: March 31 (in theaters and HBO Max).

Where to see Godzilla vs. Kong?

Godzilla vs. Kong can be seen in movie theaters and on HBO Max, depending on the availability of these platforms in your country.

Where to see Godzilla vs. Kong online on HBO Max?

The HBO Max platform is available in the United States, which can be used online and through mobile devices. The service costs $ 15 a month.

HBO Max will arrive in Peru and the rest of Latin America in June 2021.

HBO Max will arrive in Peru and Latin America in June 2021. Photo: HBO Max Twitter

However, if you use a VPN (software that allows you to disguise your location and transfer it virtually anywhere in the world), you will be able to see Godzilla vs. Kong online for free via HBO Max.

The most popular VPNs are NordVPN and ExpressVPN, which can be added as a plug-in in Google Chrome or downloaded from the Play Store for use on mobile devices.

How to watch Godzilla vs. Kong?

The Godzilla vs. Kong can only be seen in theaters in certain countries (United States, Mexico and Colombia). The rest of the world still does not have it available due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Monsterverse film can also be seen on the HBO Max platform in the US The service will arrive in Peru and Latin America in June 2021.

When is Godzilla vs. Kong in Peru?

The premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong in Latin America will have a different date in each country. In some it has been in the month of March, while in other countries it will be in April. In the case of Peru, by not having HBO Max and cinemas, there is still no official alternative from where to watch the film.

What is Godzilla vs. Kong?

Godzilla vs. Kong will show us the biggest confrontation between the two icons of the Monsterverse: the giant reptile Godzilla and the huge primate King kong.

“I just wanted this to feel like a real showdown. I wanted you to stay away from this. I wanted there to be no more arguing on the playground. This is the decisive one. You don’t have to debate it anymore. You watch this movie. That’s Godzilla, that’s King Kong. They are hitting each other. You win and that’s it, ”said Adam Wingard, director of the feature film.

Synopsis of Godzilla vs. Kong

At a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future puts Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces in nature collide in a spectacular battle.

What they are both unaware of is that evil organizations seek to manipulate them for war. Meanwhile, Monarch embarks on uncharted territory to discover the origins of these two titans, in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth.